Virginia schools will reopen in phases, with restrictions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 that will make education look far different than when schools closed in March.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday long-awaited guidance that outlines how Virginia schools will be able to reopen. The recommendations outline the different stages schools will operate in while giving individual school systems the power to instill tougher restrictions.
"To be clear, all Virginia school will open for students next year," Northam said. "But the school experience will look very different. These phases will allow in-person instruction, but slowly. We'll start with small groups, and we will allow each school division the flexibility it needs to respond to the needs of its own locality."
The three stages range from an initial phase in which remote learning predominates, to a second phase that pays particular attention to in-person instruction for the youngest pupils and English Learner students, to a third phase that would allow in-person instruction for all students but maintain social distancing protocols, such as staying 6 feet apart in classrooms and on buses.
As students return, schools could also see mask-wearing and daily health screenings for students and staff as part of the routine, as federal health officials recommend.
“The phased, hybrid approach allows (pre-K through 12th grade) students to have valuable class time and face-to-face interaction with their peers, while prioritizing health and safety by ensuring physical distancing measures are maintained," said James Lane, the state's public schools chief. "This plan keeps equity at the forefront by giving divisions the opportunity to deliver in-person instruction to those who need it the most.”
The phases coincide with the state's broader reopening plans, meaning most school districts are in localities that are in the second phase. Richmond and Northern Virginia will enter Phase Two on Friday after being held back in the first phase because of COVID-19's continued spread.
A separate announcement for how to reopen colleges is expected Thursday, Secretary of Education Atif Qarni said.
K-12 schools in the state have remained shuttered since mid-March when Northam ordered them closed. The governor extended his initial two-week closure to the rest of the academic year on March 23, making Virginia just the second state in the country to do so. Students and teachers transitioned to virtual learning, trying to learn and teach from home while struggling with technology issues and access. Schools have tried to feed students through distribution sites and, in some cases, taking food directly to them. Sports were canceled and events like graduation have been significantly altered.
Next school year will also look drastically different.
Minimizing risk
"Resuming in-person instruction is a high priority, but we must do so in a safe, responsible, and equitable manner that minimizes the risk of exposure to the virus and meets the needs of the Virginia students who have been disproportionately impacted by lost classroom time," Northam said.
Similar to how Virginia has reopened businesses, the state will set the floor for COVID-19 restrictions and let school districts put tougher measures in place. School systems in the Richmond area and across the state have already started discussions on how to reopen.
Tuesday's release of statewide guidance, which the Office of the Secretary of Education, Virginia Department of Health, and the Virginia Department of Education developed, provides a detailed look at what schools will look like and how districts will approach reopening.
Richmond area
"We really appreciate this clarity from the state," Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said. "Next step for RPS is surveying our families and staff to gauge their comfort level with various social distancing scenarios that comply with this new guidance."
Henrico County Public Schools spokesman Andy Jenks said the county school system is reviewing the state's guidance "so it's too early for us to paint the full picture, but we know already that this summer and fall will be about reimagining the school experience and building community confidence that our schools will continue to be a healthy and safe place for students to learn and grow."
Merv Daugherty, the schools chief in Chesterfield County, said he's looking forward to reviewing the state's plans, including the larger "Recover, Redesign, Restart” guidance, which was released Tuesday evening.
"We also will be studying carefully how these incorporate social distancing practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," he said. "We know that creativity in terms of school design will be needed in order to accommodate social distancing guidance, and that school will not look like it did on March 12 when we were last in classrooms.”
Hanover officials have said the state's guidelines will "help to illuminate our path forward."
Before entering the second or third phase, school districts across the state will be required to submit a plan to the Virginia Department of Education for how they will address the virus' public health risk. Private schools accredited through the Virginia Council for Private Education will submit plans to that organization.
Public school districts will also be required to send in plans for providing new instruction to all students in the upcoming school year. That plan "must also include strategies to address learning lost due to spring 2020 school closures and plans for fully remote instruction should public health conditions require it," according to the guidance.
Tackling that learning loss will happen in three phases, but state officials say some of the restrictions outlined in their guidance could still be in place even after the stages. Officials also said in the guidance that schools should follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for reopening, which includes daily health screenings for staff and students and people wearing face masks in schools, among other things.
Here's what the different phases look like for schools in Virginia.
Phase One
The first reopening phase is effective immediately, but still relies on remote learning as the primary way students learn.
In this phase, school districts can provide in-person instruction for students with disabilities in extended school year services and school year special education services, such as private day schools, with "strict social distancing."
"Students will only attend such programs if the Individualized Education Program (IEP) team agrees it is appropriate and the parent consents," the guidance reads. "Virtual instruction may remain appropriate for certain students who may be challenged with adherence to the strict social distancing and safety guidelines as determined by the IEP team and the parents' consent."
Students are able to access school buildings with permission from the superintendent or private school leader "for critical instructional needs, such as accessing a secure assessment" if they abide by social distancing and other prevention strategies.
Those strategies include creating space between students on school buses, such as one student per seat or seating them every other row. On the buses, there should not be more than 10 people. In classrooms, there should not be more than 10 people and they should stay at least 6 feet apart "to the greatest extent possible."
In this phase, no athletics or extracurricular activities are allowed.
Phase Two
The second phase, which districts must get state permission to enter, allows for more in-person instruction.
Schools can bring in students in preschool through third grade and English Learner students "given the unique challenges of providing remote academic and social emotional support to young learners and English language learners." Across the state, English Learner students graduate at a far lower rate (71%) than the statewide rate (91.5%), according to the Virginia Department of Education.
Extracurricular activities like clubs can resume in this phase if they abide by social distancing. Summer camps in school settings can also restart, but programs "should ideally be limited to children in the local geographic area."
Phase Two also allows for sports to start again, but with extensive limitations. The guidance says athletics should be limited to individual or team-based practice, skill-building drills or conditioning.
The Virginia Department of Health recommended in the guidance that youth and school sports don't take place in this phase "unless physical distancing can be maintained at all times." An example provided in the guidance is individual swimmers showing up at scheduled times to have their event timed.
"Competition that involves contact with other athletes should be avoided," according to the guidance.
The second phase includes the same recommendations for buses, but does allow siblings who live together to sit together on the bus.
Phase Three
The final phase with guidance resumes in-person instruction for all students but is still a far cry from a traditional school setup.
People should stay at least 6 feet apart. Districts should consider not mixing classes and limit recess, and other outdoor activities, to 50 people. Schools should close or stagger the use of communal spaces like cafeterias. The same restrictions as Phase Two would be in place for buses.
Students and staff who are at a higher risk of severe illness would be allowed to receive telework and remote learning exceptions, according to the guidance.
Even with the resumption of in-person schooling, the number of students allowed in schools and classrooms is likely to be different.
"A multifaceted instructional approach may need to be planned for Phase III," the guidance says.
Some districts, including those in the Richmond area, have been considering a hybrid reopening model, where some students come back to school for a set period of time while others continue to learn remotely.
The third phase does allow sports and extracurricular activities to continue "with some mitigation measures." More guidance is expected on athletics and extracurricular activities.
