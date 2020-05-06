As deaths mount from COVID-19 in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, Virginia health officials are moving aggressively this week to test residents and staff to track the virus and control its spread among the most medically vulnerable population in the state.
Federal officials also are paying closer attention to the public health emergency in Virginia’s long-term care facilities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to conduct infection control assessments in more than 50 long-term care facilities in the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it will deliver protective gear directly to Medicaid- and Medicare-funded nursing homes in Northern Virginia as part of a push this month in national hot spots for the disease.
“They are the priority right now,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, director of a long-term care task force created by Gov. Ralph Northam to address the coronavirus’s spread through nursing homes, assisted living facilities and memory care units in Virginia.
More than half of the 713 people who have died from COVID-19 in Virginia lived in long-term care facilities — 405 through Monday. Health officials said a technical glitch prevented them from providing updated numbers on Wednesday. Virginia health officials won’t disclose how many deaths occurred in long-term care facilities in specific localities, but Henrico County, with 106 COVID-19 deaths, has 13 outbreaks of the virus — all of them in long-term care.
Henrico is second in deaths in Virginia to Fairfax County, the state’s most populated locality, which has more than 4,800 confirmed cases and 201 deaths. The suburban Northern Virginia locality is batting 43 COVID-19 outbreaks — 40 of them in long-term care.
“These facilities are coming into the fight weakened,” said Forlano, deputy state commissioner for population health and former chief epidemiologist. “The residents who live in these facilities are vulnerable from the get-go because of their age and because of their underlying [medical] conditions.”
“The deaths are just tragic,” she said in an interview Wednesday.
Northam and Virginia Department of Health officials said Wednesday that they are not waiting for facilities to ask to conduct “point-prevalence surveys” — testing all residents and staff at a single point in time — in more than 100 nursing homes. The state did not identify which nursing homes.
Testing everyone was a critical turning point at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, where 49 residents died during an outbreak that began in mid-March. Initially, state and national health guidance restricted use of scarce testing supplies to people exhibiting typical symptoms of the disease, but Canterbury and Henrico health officials decided to test all residents and staff in late March after seeing the results of testing from a nursing home near Seattle where 43 residents had died.
More than half of the 92 residents who tested positive at Canterbury then had not shown any symptoms of the disease. The findings prompted Canterbury to separate the residents who were infected from those who were not, and divide nursing staff to prevent inadvertent transmission of the virus.
“Point-prevalence surveys can give information about asymptomatic residents you might not have detected otherwise,” Forlano said.
Previously, Forlano said the Health Department conducted such surveys at the request of individual facilities, but decided at the end of last week that “we really needed to be a little more proactive.”
The new survey team has compiled a list of long-term care facilities for point-prevalence testing, although the facilities can decline to participate.
The Virginia National Guard will help the Health Department test two to three facilities each day, depending on the number of residents and staff, said Michael Keatts, who is coordinating the state’s testing efforts for the Health Department.
“Currently, for this week, all National Guard testing teams are booked with that effort,” Keatts said.
Asked about how many facilities per day can be tested, Northam said during a briefing with reporters Wednesday that National Guard testing teams are not the only option for facilities.
“We’ll be using other means, whether it be private testing or the Department of Health,” he said.
The Guard assisted the Henrico health department in testing 27 residents and 75 employees last week in the health care center at the Cedarfield retirement community in western Henrico. Five residents, including three in the same portion of the health care center, previously had tested positive for COVID-19, as well as two residents in independent-living apartments.
The point-prevalence survey identified three health care center residents who were infected with the virus, and none of them had shown symptoms of the disease. The tests also confirmed three employees had the disease, although they were no longer working after showing COVID-19 symptoms.
The push to protect long-term care facilities also is getting help from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, which said Wednesday that it has partnered with the Health Department to work with a long-term care specialist to provide support to long-term care facilities.
The partnership has hired Russell Phillips and Associates, a national expert on emergency preparation and response for long-term care providers.
The consultant and partnership will help long-term care facilities with training in infection control, access to personal protective equipment and training on how to use it, access to testing and staffing support.
Dr. Michael McDermott, president and CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare and chairman of the hospital association’s board of directors, said COVID-19 has “disproportionately impacted elderly residents in long-term care facilities.”
“In light of these circumstances, and the fact that elderly patients seeking medical care frequently transition between long-term care facilities and hospitals, this pandemic makes it essential for hospitals and long-term care facilities to work together to limit community spread,” McDermott said.
The Virginia Health Care Association and Virginia Center for Assisted Living said the nursing homes and assisted living facilities they represent “have been working around the clock for months undertaking heroic work on the front lines of this pandemic to protect long-term care residents” with many of the same practices advocated by the partnership.
“At the same time, we appreciate the support of Virginia’s hospitals and Russell Phillips and Associates,” spokeswoman Amy Hewett said. “VHCA-VCAL members have worked with Russell Phillips and Associates and know they understand the complexity of providing long-term care and can support our ongoing efforts.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.