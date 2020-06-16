Juneteenth, a day that marks the end of slavery in the U.S., could soon become a state holiday in Virginia.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that he would introduce legislation to make June 19 a paid holiday for state employees. The governor has ordered that executive branch employees will have the day off Friday in recognition of the day.
Juneteenth, recognized annually on June 19, marks the day in June 1865 when formerly enslaved people in Texas were belatedly told of President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which took effect in 1863.
"It’s time we elevate this," Northam said. “It finally shut the door on the enslavement of African American people and while it did not end racism, black oppression or violence, it is an important symbol. By commemorating it, we push people to think about the significance of Juneteenth.”
Virginia Beach native and musical artist Pharrell Williams and top Democrats in the General Assembly joined Northam to back adding Juneteenth to the list of paid state holidays.
“This is a big display of progress and I am grateful for Virginia for leading the way,” Williams said. “From this moment on, when you look at the vastness of the night sky, and you see those stars moving up there, know that those stars are our African ancestors dancing. They are dancing in celebration because their lives are acknowledged.”
Williams encouraged businesses in the state to also observe Juneteenth. Capital One said Tuesday it will close all of its U.S. offices and branches at 2 p.m. Friday in observation of the holiday.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said at a separate news conference Tuesday that the city would also start observing Juneteenth as a paid holiday.
Virginia has previously marked Juneteenth with a proclamation, but June 19 has not been considered a state holiday. The day has gained increased notoriety over the past several weeks during protests over police brutality and racial injustice in Virginia and elsewhere.
House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, called a Juneteenth state holiday "an important step toward affirmation" of African American history in the state.
“There are many steps Virginia can take to advance justice and equity, and that includes adding a state holiday to mark an event that was critical in the lives of millions of Black people,” Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, the chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, said in a statement.
Said Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton: “We are done with slow and inconsistent. The time has come for us to begin to move forward with laws and policy changes that makes freedom and liberation a reality in this country. Having Juneteenth recognized for the sacredness that it is for us as African Americans is one huge step forward.”
Virginia has had a fraught history at the intersection of state holidays and race.
It has marked a state holiday for Robert E. Lee’s birthday since 1889. It added Stonewall Jackson to the Lee holiday in the early 1900s.
The first federal holiday to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was observed in January 1986. In the mid-1980s, Virginia began marking the federal holiday to the civil rights martyr on the same day, as Lee-Jackson-King Day.
In 2000, Gov. Jim Gilmore, a Republican, called for splitting them into separate holidays. The General Assembly voted this year to remove Lee-Jackson Day as a state holiday, replacing it on the calendar with Election Day.
Northam's proposal already has bipartisan support, with House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, backing the to-be-introduced legislation.
"July 4th is the birthday of our nation, but Juneteenth is the day where it truly began to fulfill its promise of freedom for all," Gilbert said. "For the first time since enslaved Africans landed at Jamestown in 1619, the chains of bondage were finally cast off."
Gilbert added: "The Republican Party was founded with the express goal of ending slavery, and it still celebrates the legacy of Abraham Lincoln to this day. As the greatest part of that legacy, Juneteenth is the day that the God-given gift of liberty for all Americans was finally proclaimed throughout the land, and it is deserving of its own special recognition and observance.”
The legislation could be taken up as soon as August, when the General Assembly is expected to reconvene to address COVID-19's impact on the state budget and police reform.
If legislators take up Northam's proposal during the 2021 session, it would need an emergency clause, which requires 80% support in both legislative chambers, in order to take effect immediately upon the governor's signature so that it will be in place for Juneteenth 2021.
He wants to celebrate Texas being 2 years late in telling the slaves they were free.
The date of the Emancipation should be the holidate.
As for "a house divided can not stand", why do we still have 50 houses divided? When we complain of too much government, we could and should complain of too many governments. The federal government is an organization of states yet it has become another government within all states. The Civil War should have ended the separation of states. But no, we are still divided, and now we also have parties dividing.
Finally, with an election looming, we can celebrate no longer being Northams subjects.
No matter what it's for, we do not need another paid holiday. There are enough now and we cannot get what is needed done as it is.
The word should be appeasing the rioters.(Autocorrect mistake) Better yet if he has to do it to make up for his blackface incident then swap it out with Columbus Day since the Governor & Stoney have permitted to rioters to throw his statue into the lake!
Cost the state too much, should not be a holiday! Stop spreading the rioters!
Wow, Blackface is at it again. The people of Virginia need to step up and lets really have a protest Run these fools (Northam at the top) out of office. Oh wait, they should have resigned already. Governor, Racist in college, Lt. Governor, accused of RAPE, and Attorney General, Another Racist. Most Democrats don't support them!
Could Northam be more obsequious?
The 13th Amendment was proposed and passed Republicans in 1864-1865. Northam's pandering is to make a state holiday out of something Democrats opposed. Oh, the irony.
He ought to be embarrassed by the level of pandering.
Oh Woe...Oh Woe,
The same conservative folks who would never vote for a Democrat wail at the Democratic Governors policies, wail and rend garments.....They grasp conspiracy theories where Northam has some mysterious boss dictating his actions... They screech that theirs no "Virginia" Left.,...Yearbook they yell repeatedly.....On and on knickers all in a bunch. Here's the bottom line...Northam won election easily....The Black community accepted his explanation for the Yearbook and the majority of Virginians hardily approve of Governor Northam's actions.....He doesn't need your support or approval to do what he was elected to do.....Feel Free to keep whining.....See you at the polls in 2021...
Question please: Please educate me and list for me by states all states which have presently have a paid state holiday for "the recognition of the end of salary in the USA". Also, why is this not a paid US Federal Holiday for all government employees.
So let me get this straight, another state holiday that the taxpayers have to pay for? How much is that gonna cost? Don't know? PLENTY....you'd think the state was flush with cash the way they are throwing it away. I can tell you this, private employers are not going to give paid days off for this silliness.
I will NOT be celebrating Juneteenth NOR will I accept a paid holiday for Juneteenth until we solve the problem of the culture of violence in the inner-city.
It is amazing how a white protester who is killed is celebrated as a martyr yet an anonymous black toddler who was caught in the crossfire is relegated to a phrase in a newspaper article, a two second blurb in the news, and treated as a another statistic. Keep selling us your soul Governor Grand Wizard.
While Governor Blackface is the 2020 version of the A** Kissing Machine Tim Kaine, the drug dealers down here in the hood are planning on expanding their drug enterprises and turf, further recruiting disenfranchised black youth, and ramping up the violence with little or no resistance since the Boyz in Blue will be gone.
I couldnt have said it better.Thank you
This guy has GOT TO GO before there is no Virginia left!
Puppet master pulls his string and the Governor jumps. Get used to it. He has a lot of time left in office and will obviously do anything he is told to do to stay there.
The puppet master is the BLM & Virginia Black Caucus!
And I thought that we were supposed to be ELIMINATING history.
We are not eliminating history. Only zealots claim that. History resides in books, archives, museums, photos, videos, memories and stories passed down from generation to generation.
You would be well-advised to stop with hysteria of destroying, erasing, or eliminating. It's not so. And you might be taken more seriously.
Just don't eliminate Election Day as a state holiday.
Replace Juneteeth with Columbus Day...
Sorry should have said replace Columbus with Juneteeth
Might as well as the carpet baggers in NOVA own it!
Hey governor Blackface, why don't you make Juneteenth a holiday, by moving the election day holiday, that you moved from the Lee-Jackson Day holiday, which was enacted into law more than 100 years ago...………. This guy is just a disgrace to Virginians, he let the rioters, looters and thugs run wild to burn and deface private and public property, while at the same time demanded the release of hundreds of criminals, many violent criminals, rapists, murderers and child molesters. Governor Blackface, has done a lousy job of getting testing for the Wuhan virus up and running in Virginia, and he is a doctor!, as well as allowing 10's of thousands of people to suffer without relief checks, that HIS state government is too incompetent to get out to people in desperate need, while he keeps businesses closed and hobbled for far longer than necessary for political gain. Governor Blackface is just an embarrassment to the citizens who he was elected to serve.
This Governor is unbelievable - what a suck up. If anyone should have made it a holiday it should have been and understandably done by Obama. And know I was no fan of Obama's presidency. Our current Governor is something else! SMH.
It's a lovely gesture, but I'd rather have election day off.
Lee-Jackson Day holiday was replaced with Election Day
I believe you already have that instead of Lee-Jackson day. This is in addition, I believe.
Pandering!
