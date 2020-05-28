20200527_MET_COV_MAIN_BB05

Gov. Ralph Northam

 BOB BROWN

Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that businesses faced with a customer not wearing a mask should educate the person on the importance of mask wearing, and faced with a non-complying customer, are entitled to refuse service.

At the same time, Northam clarified that while his executive order compelling all Virginians to wear masks at public, indoor facilities could lead to a misdemeanor charge, his administration would only pursue people displaying repeated and egregious violations.

“We need to get the politics out of this. This is about health crisis, making sure other people are safe,” Northam said when asked about people protesting the order, either because they perceive it as a threat to their individual freedom or because they distrust widespread guidance suggesting masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I can’t lead everybody to the water, but I’m going to lead as many people as I can,” Northam said during a briefing with reporters.

Rita Davis, an attorney for the administration, said Thursday that the order applies to individuals, and that it does not charge businesses with making sure their customers are wearing masks.

But Davis said that if a business owner fears for the safety of its employees or rule-abiding customers, it can deny service to someone refusing to wear a mask, similar to rules that call for shirts and shoes inside some businesses.

“Business owners have this discretion,” Davis said. She added business owners should still be mindful of people with medical conditions and disabilities that may make it difficult for them to wear a mask.

As for individuals, Northam declined to lay out a scenario that would prompt action by the Virginia Department of Health, which could take the form of a civil injunction, or a criminal Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

“I could give you all kinds of scenarios. I think it’s very difficult to draw the line anywhere in particular,” Northam said. “I would just encourage everybody as best they can to follow the guidance.”

mleonor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6254

Twitter: @MelLeonor_

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email