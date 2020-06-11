Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday he does not support defunding or dismantling the police, but said there is room to reform how police funding is used.
Calls to strip funds from police departments and direct them to social services, as well as calls to abolish policing altogether, have been among the cries from protesters in Richmond and elsewhere following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of a police officer.
Asked specifically about whether he supports calls by protesters to “defund the police,” Northam said: “A lot of semantics has been used, and certainly one of them is dismantling the police. I certainly don’t support that. Our police officers provide a much needed resource to our communities.”
Northam added that when it comes to police funding, “we need to talk about reform and the priorities of how we spend the funding.”
Northam on Thursday listed areas where he sees room for reform. He said he hopes to see increasing diversity among police staffs and more “co-responding,” where police officers respond to emergencies with the support of mental health or social services professionals depending on the circumstances.
As some civil rights groups and protesters express distrust and condemnation toward law enforcement, calling for systemic change to the system, Northam said he hopes to see the relationship between police departments and the public improve.
“There are opportunities to get into the community more and make sure people in our community know police officers are there to protect them and keep them safe ... and make sure they know their communities are respected,” Northam said during a briefing with reporters.
Northam added that better de-escalation training for police and body-worn cameras are areas where more police funding could be directed.
“When we talk about defunding, I wouldn't look at it as defunding, but how do we best prioritize the funding that we have,” Northam said. “That’s the way I would approach it, and that’s the way police departments want to approach it as we discuss reform.”
Virginia House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, in a statement rejected Northam's comments about calls for "defunding the police" being a matter of "semantics."
"It's a clear attempt to punish all law enforcement for the actions of a few, rather than providing them with the resources they need to keep our communities safe," Gilbert said.
Senate GOP leaders, led by Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, took Northam's comments to mean he supports defunding law enforcement, which the Republican leaders called an "extremist agenda."
Of course he doesn't. Why did he think it deserved a response. Pandering, of course.
He couldn't be afraid of the people he is supporting could he? They wouldn't possibly burn the Capital and his residence would they?
