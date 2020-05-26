Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that the state will require anyone over the age of 10 to wear a face mask while inside a public building or business establishment to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The new guidelines will go into effect on Friday and apply to any indoor place where people congregate, including all brick-and-m
ortar retail, personal care and grooming businesses. The guidelines also apply to public transportation and government buildings.
“Everyone will need to wear a face covering when you’re inside a public place starting this Friday,” Northam said. “I am taking this step because science shows the virus spreads less easily when people wear face coverings.”
Northam made the announcement three days after he was photographed at Virginia Beach posing for photos and not wearing a mask. On Tuesday the governor said he took responsibility for not carrying a mask in order to be prepared for such interactions.
The new guidelines will not be enforced through the criminal justice system. Northam said they will be enforced through the Virginia Department of Health, though he declined to immediately share more details about the agency’s authority to enforce the guidelines.
People are exempt from wearing face masks while exercising, eating or drinking. The guidelines also exempt anyone with a health condition that would make it difficult for them to wear or remove their face mask.
The guidelines require people to wear facemasks inside food and beverage establishments, which right now are closed for indoor dining.
Northam said that while the guidelines only apply to children over the age of 10, he said he strongly recommends them for children over the age of 3.
Northam said masks “don’t need to be medical grade,” and suggested homemade coverings as needed.
“All you need is a piece of cloth and a rubber band,” Northam said.
Republican General Assembly leaders accused Northam of ordering Virginians to wear masks while declining to do so at Virginia Beach.
Senate Republican leaders urged Northam to rescind the mask requirement, saying in a statement: “While this governor behaving hypocritically is nothing new, this latest ‘do as I say not as I do’ edict takes his disingenuousness to an entirely new level."
House GOP leaders said in a statement: "Through his own actions the governor has squandered his capital as a physician whose advice people would be willing to follow. Virginians would be much more likely to follow the suggestions of a leader who instills confidence and leads with consistency."
The only justification for a mask is if YOU are afflicted with coughing or sneezing and you need to protect others from yourself. The data on widespread use of facemasks is, at best, weak. Edicts like this did NOT help in the 1918 spanish Flu - the worst viral illness to afflict modern civilization.
Besides, what gives Mr. Northam the power to rule by decree? If this is an important public matter, I was under the impression that we had a legislature, salaried by our tax dollars, that could debate the issue and send an appropriate recommendation to the Executive to carry out.
By the way, Dr. Northam, nice pictures! I saw you were at least wearing eye protection!
So cops aren't going to enforce!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! No criminal penalty.......why did he waste our time with this......
I guess he's going to wait until Friday to put his on, if he does then. Was the photo at the top of the article taken today?
Seems that Trump Nation is caught up in vanity and pride... Hmmmmm??? The Bible has something to say about that weakness: "Pride goeth before destruction" (Proverbs 16:18)... Maybe time for the Trumpers to get with joining in the war against this virus rather than playing stupid politics... ~~~ Bob
Since you can be asked what your health condition is - there is no real way to enforce this.
I doubt many have a health condition that would keep them from wearing a mask. And a disability would be fairy obvious.
Just expect to be confronted about it if you don’t.
You can either wear a mask...or a ventilator. It's your choice. Make a mask if you don't have one.
Yeah because with a 99% survivability rate everyone gonna die!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! LMAO
I agree with this! We were at Sheehy Ford this morning for car service and maybe 10% of employees we saw wore masks and only about 50% of patrons had on masks. Does not lend to feeling comfortable or safe out in public.
Can we use the I left the mask in the car ezcuse? Or I didn't know people would be at the beach ezcuse?
So where do I go to get my state issued mask?
Rick, just think about it like healthcare. If you get in accident or get sick, you need to go to the hospital so you don't die. But, the government isn't going to just provide that healthcare to ya
Good point Rick, and why are the DMV,s backed up for months?, to handle the backlog, the DMV,s should be open from 7:00 am to 9:00pm Mon-Fri and from 8;00AM to 5:00pm on Sat, to schedule more appointments. No, governor Blackface is all about talk and demands, but when it comes to going the "extra mile" for Virginians with masks, open DMV's, reopening EVERYTHING, now that masks are going to solve all the problems, and NOT letting violent criminals and thugs out of jail, he is noticeably derelict in his responsibilities to the people who elected him.
Read the article. Get yourself a piece of cloth and a rubber band or stay in.
This adds a level of safety to yourself and others when in public and should have been required since Day One of this pandemic.
I agree . Unfortunately, the governor completely undermined this order by his actions at the beach. How dumb can you be?
He explained his actions at the beach. Nothing is undermined as far as any reasonable person is concerned.
I guess no one is paying attention to the studies that show a face mask does not stop a virus that is so small it goes right through the cloth? Good heavens people, did you not take science in high school?
