Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that the state will require anyone over the age of 10 to wear a face mask while inside a public building or business establishment to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The new guidelines will go into effect on Friday and apply to any indoor place where people congregate, including all brick-and-m

ortar retail, personal care and grooming businesses. The guidelines also apply to public transportation and government buildings.

“Everyone will need to wear a face covering when you’re inside a public place starting this Friday,” Northam said. “I am taking this step because science shows the virus spreads less easily when people wear face coverings.”

Northam made the announcement three days after he was photographed at Virginia Beach posing for photos and not wearing a mask. On Tuesday the governor said he took responsibility for not carrying a mask in order to be prepared for such interactions.

The new guidelines will not be enforced through the criminal justice system. Northam said they will be enforced through the Virginia Department of Health, though he declined to immediately share more details about the agency’s authority to enforce the guidelines.

People are exempt from wearing face masks while exercising, eating or drinking. The guidelines also exempt anyone with a health condition that would make it difficult for them to wear or remove their face mask.

The guidelines require people to wear facemasks inside food and beverage establishments, which right now are closed for indoor dining.

Northam said that while the guidelines only apply to children over the age of 10, he said he strongly recommends them for children over the age of 3.

Northam said masks “don’t need to be medical grade,” and suggested homemade coverings as needed.

“All you need is a piece of cloth and a rubber band,” Northam said.

 Republican General Assembly leaders accused Northam of ordering Virginians to wear masks while declining to do so at Virginia Beach.

Senate Republican leaders urged Northam to rescind the mask requirement, saying in a statement: “While this governor behaving hypocritically is nothing new, this latest ‘do as I say not as I do’ edict takes his disingenuousness to an entirely new level."

House GOP leaders said in a statement: "Through his own actions the governor has squandered his capital as a physician whose advice people would be willing to follow. Virginians would be much more likely to follow the suggestions of a leader who instills confidence and leads with consistency."

