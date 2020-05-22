Gov. Ralph Northam is weighing the details of a statewide order requiring people to wear face masks to contain the spread of COVID-19, with an announcement planned for Tuesday.
“Face coverings are an important part of the next steps. We’ll have more on that next week,” Northam said Friday, adding that his “homework” for Virginians is to procure face coverings for themselves and their families over the weekend.
The details of the policy remain unresolved, but Northam said he was looking at a requirement “especially for individuals going into businesses.”
“We’re trying to work through some of the details,” Northam added. “It’s an equity issue. We want to make sure everyone has access to a mask, and we also want to talk about how we enforce that.”
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who previously advocated for a delay of the city’s reopening, asked Northam this week to issue a face mask order for the city in a bid to contain the virus.
“I applaud the mayor for wanting to do what’s safe in our city of Richmond. We also know facial protection is one of the ways we stop the spread of this virus,” Northam said.
Northam said the new mask policy would apply to all of Virginia, not just Richmond.
Speaking of masks, Northam said: "Wearing a mask could literally save someone else's life. That is becoming clearer every day as we move further into managing this virus over the long term."
Northam, a pediatric neurologist, encouraged children to wear facial protection in public, noting that they can contract the virus and they can be asymptomatic but transmit it to others.
Also next week, Northam said he expects to have an update on when the state might be able to move onto the second phase of reopening, and when Northern Virginia, Richmond and Accomack County might be able to move into the first phase.
Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Northam said residents of those areas, which remain under a stay-at-home order, should continue to limit their travel.
“Unless it’s essential, we don’t expect people to be traveling in those particular areas,” Northam said. “They are still under the stay-at-home order, so we would encourage them to abide by those guidelines.”
Also Friday, the Virginia Department of Health launched a new tool to help guide and educate people who fear they may have COVID-19, and connect them with appropriate resources.
The tool, called COVID Check, can be found at vdh.virginia.gov/covidcheck.
Daily numbers
The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state has 34,950 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 813 from the 34,137 reported Thursday.
The 34,950 cases reported Friday include 33,208 confirmed cases and 1,740 probable cases. Also, there are 1,136 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,100 confirmed and 36 probable. That's an increase of 37 from the 1,099 reported Thursday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
VDH data shows most cases (80.3%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). Most deaths (77%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
In the Richmond area, there are 3,707 cases: 1,375 in Henrico County; 1,152 in Chesterfield County, 934 in Richmond and 246 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 185 deaths attributed to the virus: 117 in Henrico, 29 in Chesterfield, 20 in Richmond and 19 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 8,734 and 321 deaths.
VDH said there are 320 outbreaks in the state, 188 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 667, or 58.7%, of the state's 1,136 deaths attributed to the virus.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Fred DeMay - why debate? I won't. I will not wear a mask under threat of goverment force and that's all there is to it. I will not. 😀
"Wearing a mask could literally save someone else's life. That is becoming clearer every day as we move further." NOT TRUE, and since he chirps about "science" then EVERYONE should challenge him to point to one single research study that shows it. (He can't; its all melodrama and control issues).
This is outrageous. Obviously, if he wants us to cover our faces, he doesn't want us to dine in restaurants. How can you wear a mask and eat? When will people stop believing everything politicians say, and check facts for themselves? He wants social distancing to be 6 feet when CDC says 10 feet is whats best. Face masks that people are wearing are only a psychological placebo. they do not protect. this order he plans to impose also ignores those who are prone to panic attacks brought on by face coverings. I don't wear a mask because I survived a suffocation attempt. Anything around my nose and I have a panic attack. I am asthmatic as well. A panic attack can bring death faster than a virus where the survival rate is over 98%. People who have struggled with mental health issues are being ignored. I guess their welfare, restaurant workers and owners welfare matters little to a politician who is looking to make a name for himself in an election year. I know he can't run again for governor thank God, but if Biden needs a running mate and if he wins, cabinet members. Northam needs to come out of his office and look at his state in person. he needs to talk to others, not pundits and spin doctors. He's not doing a great job of looking after the people who put him there, but he's doing fantastic at making this a welfare state. Thanks for nothing.
This is not hardly "outrageous." You're ridiculous and selfish to expect that others should be willing to risk the spread of Covid because you have such a distaste for simply wearing a mask when you go into a grocery store. Face masks protects us when we visit public areas such as grocery stores. Wearing one should be the law. If you aren't willing to protect yourself and others from Covid, you should order your groceries to be delivered.
You ma'am are totally off your rocker, I hate to say it.
“Face coverings are an important part of the next steps. We’ll have more on that next week,” Northam said Friday, adding that his “homework” for Virginians is to procure face coverings for themselves and their families over the weekend."...…….AGAIN, it would be nice to have some warning ahead of another knee jerk decision here in Virginia, by our Governor who want to keep the Corona panic alive. Wearing masks indoors has some basis in science, especially for people who have the virus, so they won't transmit it to others, but outside, the science doesn't justify it as long as distancing is managed. What we REALLY need, is to open Virginia as quickly as we can, but our governor still is dragging his feet too much...…..bur, hey, if it gets a little hot, Governor Northam can just jet away to his beachfront mansion in NC, with his entourage, as he has done many, Many, MANY times, and leave Virginians to suffer his folly.
The one good point you make is lost in the load of manure you are spreading. The evidence seems to back the point that masks worn in open areas are only helpful if you are close to other people. But then you falsely and maliciously attack Governor Northam by claiming with zero justification that he "wants to keep the Corona panic alive." Why on Earth would anyone want to extend the panic??? Second, it has been claimed several times previously that Northam flew to "his beachfront mansion" while the state is on lockdown -- which has been fact-checked and totally debunked. ("Debunked" means proven to be a blatant lie, FYI.) Your hyperpartizan animosity to any and all Democrats seems to be showing....
Amen, Mike.
Mike: Fred has a need to bend facts to suit his agenda. And he also wishes he had a beach front home.
You need to remember that Governor Northam is also Dr Northam. The man is not an idiot, so stop portraying him as such. Infections are still on the rise in Virginia — not the time to hasten openings unless you want to overload our hospitals.
If he is the almighty doctor why does Virginia lag so far behing other states in test and reporting correctly. Poor excuse for leadership.
I agree re-opening without the virus being under good control (if ever that can be) is a mistake.
Oh Fred! You sound horribly jealous of the Governor. He's been doing a great job of protecting us as best he can from Covid-19. We're very fortunate to have a Governor with a medical background who realizes health should come before wealth.
If you wear a mask, are you sterilizing it or changing it after each wearing? Are you leaving it over your mouth and nose when you speak? I had my hair cut on Tuesday and reluctantly wore a dust mask used by woodworkers. I had been told that the shop would give me a mask if I didn't have one. Did they have a new mask for every customer? No, they had two cloth masks lying on the counter that were handled by both beauticians and that were reused by customers. What good were those masks? People think a face mask is a magic amulet, and it's not. They view it like the "magic" feather that Timothy the Mouse gave to Dumbo so he would be confident with his flying.
Preach it sister! People are being told to do this because its the only answer a politician can give. Vaccines will take years to develop and test properly. So to keep voters happy, they're being told to cover their faces. I don't know about you but this is the first time in my life history that people wearing masks and walking into gas stations, convenience stores, and banks are allowed with the employees expected not to worry.
I agree with your disgust about used masks, but a mask used only by one person stops their droplets from entering the air. So if you and I are in Kroger and we’re both wearing masks, you’re protecting me and I’m protecting you. A good magic feather.
Yes, Jane. We're only 30% protected if we wear a mask but if the other person is also wearing a mask, even if they are infected, we then jump to nearly 100% protecting according to the experts. We must make certain EVERYONE wears a mask in public areas to help stop the spread of the virus.
I agree, Linda, a mask must be sterilized after use or thrown away. I feel sorry for those who have to return to the workforce and worry about wearing a mask. The masks are troublesome/expensive but they are also necessary in order for us to all protect one another.
