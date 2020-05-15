As much of Virginia saw some public restrictions lift on Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam said that if any localities wish to return to stricter COVID-19 measures, he will consider those requests.
"We are open minded and willing to have those discussions," Northam told reporters at his Friday briefing.
Also Friday, Northam took responsibility for a practice at the state health department that allowed for antibody testing and diagnostic tests to be reported together for weeks, without disclosure.
On Thursday, Northam approved requests by Richmond and Accomack County for a two-week delay in the first phase of reopening. On Tuesday, Northam had approved a similar request from a group of localities in Northern Virginia.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney had requested testing data for the city, a type of data the state began to share publicly on Friday.
Northam said that if any localities, based on their data, wish to make similar requests, he will entertain them. Northam also cautioned against a too-local look at COVID-19 testing data, arguing that a regional or statewide look offers a more reliable and consistent picture.
State epidemiologist Lillian Peake agreed in an interview. She said Thursday that widespread testing on a particular day at a nursing home, for example, could throw off testing numbers for a small locality.
Antibody testing
Antibody tests, which are still being vetted for reliability, accounted for 9% of the state's total testing numbers, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
“They are designed to answer two different questions," Northam said.
"I became aware on Monday that the two tests were aggregated, that we were using those together. I took issue with the way it was being reported," he added.
"I take ownership of that and that’s what leaders do."
Also Friday, Northam said he will address restrictions on the state's beaches during a briefing with reporters on Monday, in anticipation of the Memorial Day holiday the following week.
Daily numbers
More than one in five of Virginia's reported COVID-19 cases have come in the past week.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state has 28,672 cases of the virus, an increase of more than 850 from the 27,813 reported Thursday. Of those cases, 27,293 are confirmed and 1,379 are probable, meaning someone is symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19, but their case has not been confirmed with a positive test.
Since last Friday, the state has reported 6,330 more cases - making up 22% of Virginia's total count - but that figure is likely lower than the actual number of people infected given the state's testing issues.
Virginia has also recorded 165 more COVID-19 deaths since last week, according to state data, for a total of 977. VDH reported 22 more deaths Friday compared with Thursday, with 944 being confirmed to have been caused by the virus and 33 probable.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which represents 27 health systems and 110 hospitals, reported Friday that 1,511 people remain hospitalized by the virus.
A total of 3,805 people have been hospitalized and discharged, according to VHHA.
According to the state health department, here’s what COVID-19 data looks like in the Richmond area:
• Chesterfield County: 946 cases (+37); 70 hospitalizations (+2); 29 deaths
• Hanover County: 208 cases (+10); 42 hospitalizations (+1); 19 deaths (+1)
• Henrico County: 1,198 cases (+24); 169 hospitalizations (+1); 113 deaths (+1)
• Richmond: 665 cases (+54); 105 hospitalizations (+3); 18 deaths
The state health department on Friday reported 287 outbreaks in the state, 167 of which have occurred in long-term care facilities.
Northam: "I became aware on Monday that the two tests were aggregated, that we were using those together. I took issue with the way it was being reported," he added.
"I take ownership of that and that’s what leaders do." This is a pretty lame response. What kind of people do you have working on your COVID-19 testing task force that was organzied on April 20 after a week of fewer tests?
