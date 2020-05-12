flyover

The Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor demonstration team, with the Air Force Heritage flight perform flyover of Richmond to pay tribute to Virginians on the COVID-19 frontlines in Richmond on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

The Air Force flew three planes over the Richmond area and Hampton Roads on Tuesday evening in a salute to front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-ship "heritage flight formation" featured two World War II P-51 Mustangs and an F-22 Raptor. The planes, flying at 1,000 feet, were over Richmond about 6:30 p.m. and Virginia Beach about 7 p.m.

The planes are from the Air Force’s F-22 Raptor Demo Team and the branch’s Heritage Flight Foundation.

“The flyover is intended to provide a salute to all the healthcare professionals, frontline responders, and essential personnel working to keep everyone healthy and safe during the fight against COVID-19,” according to a tweet from Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

Officials asked Virginians to watch the flyover from home and to not travel for it.

