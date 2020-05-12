The Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor demonstration team, with the Air Force Heritage flight perform flyover of Richmond to pay tribute to Virginians on the COVID-19 frontlines in Richmond on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
The Air Force flew three planes over the Richmond area and Hampton Roads on Tuesday evening in a salute to front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The three-ship "heritage flight formation" featured two World War II P-51 Mustangs and an F-22 Raptor. The planes, flying at 1,000 feet, were over Richmond about 6:30 p.m. and Virginia Beach about 7 p.m.
The planes are from the Air Force’s F-22 Raptor Demo Team and the branch’s Heritage Flight Foundation.
“The flyover is intended to provide a salute to all the healthcare professionals, frontline responders, and essential personnel working to keep everyone healthy and safe during the fight against COVID-19,” according to a tweet from Joint Base Langley-Eustis.
Officials asked Virginians to watch the flyover from home and to not travel for it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.