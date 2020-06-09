Richmond and Northern Virginia will move into the second phase of the state’s gradual reopening this Friday, a week behind the rest of the state.
Richmond and a counties and cities in the Washington area had delayed reopenings at the request of local leaders, who suggested that higher case incidence and density required a slower approach.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam said the localities had met the state’s key measures, including apt testing and supply of protective equipment, as well as a downward-trending rate of positive cases.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney backed the decision in a statement Tuesday: “Given the data landscape, the governor’s requirement that all Virginians wear face coverings and my trust in the Richmond community to look out for each other, I’m comfortable with our city entering Phase Two of Forward Virginia.”
Restaurants and bars will be able to open their businesses for indoor dining at 50% capacity, while gyms may open at 30% capacity. The state will allow some recreation and entertainment venues to reopen, such as pools, museums and outdoor concert venues. But indoor concert venues and overnight camps will remain closed.
Social gatherings restrictions will lift from 10 people to 50, though the guidelines call for social distancing of 6 feet to continue.
In Phase Two, all Virginians are asked to continue following social distancing, teleworking and face mask guidelines, and encouraged to base their travel decisions around recommendation, “Safer at Home.”
More details on the guidelines for Phase Two can be found here: https://www.richmond.com/special-report/coronavirus/whats-the-phase-2-plan-for-restaurants-gyms-pools-and-retail-in-virginia/article_363482e5-ede5-5028-ad66-243167312d60.html
Appointments
Also Tuesday, Northam announced the appointment of Curtis Brown to lead the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
Brown will become the first African American to lead the state’s emergency management agency, a role that has become critical amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brown will replace Jeff Stern, who left the agency to take a job at the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Brown previously served as a deputy secretary of public safety and homeland security under Secretary Brian Moran. Prior to that, he served as a chief deputy state coordinator at VDEM.
In another historic appointment, Northam named Jehmal Hudson to a vacant seat on the State Corporation Commission. Hudson will become the first African American to sit on the commission.
During the legislature’s regular 2020 session, the Democratic caucuses of both chambers nominated Hudson, formerly director of governmental affairs at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, for the SCC role.
Senate Republicans blocked his nomination on a procedural vote.
In the absence of a nominee from legislators, state law allows Northam to name a commissioner on an interim basis, until the legislature convenes again.
Also Tuesday, Northam named three new members to the Virginia Crime Commission, a body that studies policy related to law enforcement to inform state policy.
The new members are: Norfolk Chief of Police Larry Boone; Larry Terry, the director of the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia; and, Lori Haas, a gun control activist whose daughter was injured in the 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.