Prominent Virginia athletes, musicians and elected officials will celebrate this year’s graduating class in a statewide ceremony Friday.
Virginia will hold “Virginia Graduates Together” at 5 p.m. Friday, a broadcast and streaming event prompted by many traditional graduation ceremonies being canceled because of COVID-19.
Gov. Ralph Northam and first lady Pam Northam will address the graduates. There will also be musical performances and a keynote speech from U.S. women’s soccer player Angela Hucles Mangano, a Virginia Beach native who won two gold medals in the Olympics.
“Virginia’s Class of 2020 is graduating during an unprecedented and difficult time, and I know this is not the end of the school year that any of us imagined,” Northam said in a statement. “Virginia students have demonstrated tremendous resilience throughout this health crisis, and we want to ensure their accomplishments are celebrated in a big way.”
Also set to appear in the program are Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, musician Dave Matthews, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, actress Constance Wu and University of Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett, among others.
The 30-minute event will be broadcast on Blue Ridge PBS, Virginia Public Media and WHRO. It will also be streamed on Facebook Live and YouTube.
