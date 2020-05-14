DMV extensions

According to the DMV, the validity of driver’s licenses and identification cards expiring on or before June 10 has been extended for 90 days, meaning someone whose credential expired between March 15 and May 1 has an additional 90 days beyond the expiration date to renew. Licenses and cards with an expiration date from May 2 to June 10 will expire on July 31.

Vehicle registrations that expired in March and April also were extended for 90 days, and those expiring in May are extended for 60 days.