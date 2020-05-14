Spread-out chairs. Plexiglass barriers. By appointment only.
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen nine customer service centers across the state Monday with extensive precautions as most of the state starts easing some restrictions put in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The centers are opening for only specific services and will require an appointment - door greeters will verify this outside the centers - as the agency limits the number of people who can be in a center at one time.
“It’s a whole new ballgame,” DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb said Wednesday as he explained the safety measures at the Richmond Central location.
That location, off Broad Street near the Science Museum of Virginia, was among the centers set to reopen before Gov. Ralph Northam granted a waiver to Richmond, exempting the city from Phase One of reopening the state. Accomack County also received an exemption, meaning the Onancock DMV will remain closed for an additional two weeks as well.
At the open locations, every other window will be used with staff serving 10 customers at a time with another 10 people in the queue, waiting in chairs that are spread out from one another. New plexiglass dividers stand between the employee and customer. “Lobby coordinators” will wipe down the windows after each customer.
Customers will be asked to stay in their cars until 10 minutes before their appointment. Hand sanitizer will be at every window and employees will have masks and gloves, Holcomb said.
While staff will not be taking customers’ temperature, they will be asking if the person has had COVID-19 symptoms, if they’re been tested or if they know someone who has been tested.
“The virus is too serious not to take it seriously,” Holcomb said.
An employee at the DMV's headquarters, which is in the same building as the Richmond Central service center, died last month from the virus. Four other headquarters employees had tested positive for the virus at the time.
There will be one machine that measures customers’ vision, which will be wiped down after each use, he added.
Not all services will be in-person, though.
People can schedule appointments for only some transactions, including first-time driver’s licenses and identification cards, original titles, original vehicle registrations, disabled parking permits and vital records.
Other transactions should be done online or through the mail, Holcomb said. The agency is not doing the skills part of driving tests, but is doing the written tests.
“This DMV will look different than what we may be used to, but we’ve worked hard to make these changes with the best interest of our customers and employees at the very front of our minds,” he said about the new setup.
The following locations will be open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- Charlottesville (2055 Abbey Road)
- Chesterfield (610 Johnston Willis Drive)
- Fredericksburg (5700 Southpoint Centre Blvd.)
- Hampton (8109 Roanoke Ave.)
- Harrisonburg (3281 Peoples Drive)
- Roanoke (5220 Valleypark Drive)
- Virginia Beach/Buckner (3551 Buckner Blvd.)
These locations will be open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- Abingdon (25552 Lee Highway)
- South Boston (2039 Hamilton Blvd.)
No Northern Virginia centers will reopen after Northam issued an executive order this week delaying the region’s entry into Phase One.
Customers can make an appointment online at dmvNOW.com/appt.
