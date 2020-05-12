With the start of Northern Virginia's reopening delayed by two weeks, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is expressing reservations about whether Friday is the right time for officials to start easing restrictions in the city.
Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order Tuesday to let localities in Northern Virginia, the densely populated part of the state hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, delay entering the first phase of the state’s plan to relax restrictions mandated in response to the coronavirus’s spread. Northam has said that he expects other regions to start the first phase of reopening Friday if they meet certain statistical health standards.
Phase One would, among other things, allow businesses to reopen with industry-specific restrictions and allow places of worship to open at 50% capacity - a step Stoney said “could be problematic.”
Stoney said Richmond is considering asking Northam for an exemption similar to what Northern Virginia received.
“All I can say is it’s definitely being discussed here, locally, with this administration,” Stoney said in an interview Tuesday. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all for localities.”
He added: “I continue to believe that we need to be slow and cautious about reopening.”
Neither Richmond individually nor localities in the Richmond area have requested a delay similar to Northern Virginia.
"We have not received a formal request, and would evaluate it if and when we do," said Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmoksky. "We expect any request to be based first and foremost in public health data."
Northam said Monday that localities can call for additional restrictions beyond the reopening guidelines he's laid out - calling those a "floor" - but added that regions should act in concert. The chief executive had previously resisted calls for a regional approach to lifting restrictions.
Speaking of Northern Virginia on Monday, Northam said: "Uniformity across the region is critical to a successful strategy, rather than having restrictions piecemeal across towns and counties."
Stoney said Richmond has asked the state for the data Northam used to decide that Virginia should enter Phase One and "once we have that data in hand, I think we will be able to speak further with our partners in Henrico and Chesterfield about their plans."
“I understand that the governor wants everybody to be on the same page in the region to do so, but I think this is once again where being an independent city in this state kind of penalizes you," Stoney said. "We’re different than the counties. That’s just the bottom line.”
In Virginia, counties and cities derive their differing powers from the General Assembly.
Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said the county is proceeding with plans to begin reopening.
"We're going to follow the governor's plan that's based on advice he's got from state Health Department," Vithoulkas said. "That's our plan right now."
Chesterfield County Administrator Joe Casey said in a statement that the county has been working with businesses for Northam's planned reopening.
"We are prepared and, more importantly, trust our great businesses to not only follow the laws, but to ensure a safe workplace for employees and customers," he said.
Northern Virginia delay
Under Northam's executive order, the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William; the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park; and the towns of Dumfries, Herndon, Leesburg and Vienna will remain in "Phase Zero," as leaders in those localities requested, until midnight on Thursday, May 28.
"The Phase One policies are a floor, not a ceiling," Northam said in a statement. "While the data show Virginia as a whole" is "ready to slowly and deliberately ease some restrictions, it is too soon for Northern Virginia," he said. "I support the request from localities in this region to delay implementation of Phase One to protect public health.”
Jeffrey McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, said he appreciated the governor's decision to delay the region's start.
"Our county and region are actively working to meet the health criteria laid out by the governor which are needed in order to reopen the economy and we are hoping that is in the next couple of weeks," McKay said in a statement.
He added that "Northern Virginia is a united front" and that its leaders will continue to closely track the health statistics "because we all want to reopen our economy as soon as possible based on public safety and data.”
Richmond PPE program
In Richmond, COVID-19 data from the state Health Department shows that 16 of the 18 people who have died from the virus were African American, despite accounting for 48% of the city’s population.
A pilot program the city and state launched Tuesday aims to provide masks and hand sanitizer to address those disparities.
Local first responders, faith leaders and activists started distributing 20,000 face masks and 20,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, along with literature on the virus, to underserved communities after a launch of the program at Armstrong High School.
"[The virus] doesn't discriminate. It doesn't know any borders; any boundaries," Northam said at Armstrong. "One of the things that this pandemic has brought out and made us more aware of is we still have inequities in today's society and one of those inequities is access to medical care."
Across Virginia, 891 people have died from the virus, according to the state Health Department, with 22% being African American, who make up 20% of the state’s population. Racial data for 101 deaths is unknown.
"We all are in this together, but we're certainly not in the same boats," said Janice Underwood, Northam's chief diversity officer.
Daily numbers
The figure of 891 deaths to date, which the Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday, is an increase of 41 from Monday's number of deaths. The agency, in its daily data report released Tuesday, said the total number of cases in the state has risen to 25,800 from 25,070 on Monday.
Of the reported deaths, 864 are confirmed to have been caused by the coronavirus and 27 are probable, according to the Health Department.
Last month, the agency started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The number of outbreaks - defined by the state as at least two laboratory-confirmed cases connected by people, place and time - rose by four from Monday to Tuesday, totaling 275. Nearly 60% of those outbreaks (162 of 275) are in long-term care facilities, which are more susceptible to the virus and its spread.
Also Tuesday, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which represents 27 health systems and 110 hospitals, reported that 3,400 people in the state have been hospitalized by the virus and discharged.
Roughly 1,500 people who have either tested positive for the virus or have a test pending remain hospitalized.
Enjoy trying to fund schools next year, while at the same time not allowing restaurants to re-open with absurdly stringent standards. It is not going to be pretty when those meals tax funds dry up. Say goodbye to a lot of teachers. Meanwhile everything from hot tub stores, vape shops, and bird food stores have been allowed to operate with customers indoors for months.
Hopefully the Mayor comes to his senses. Richmond is largely dependent upon its restaurants and breweries, and he should be seeking additional ways to help the re-open rather than trying to keep them closed. I am a supporter, but if he requests that Richmond not be allowed to be part of phase one then he has lost my vote.
