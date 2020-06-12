The College of William & Mary will start its fall semester a week early and end before Thanksgiving, the university announced Friday.
William & Mary will have three in-person semesters in the 2020-21 academic year, with classes taught in Williamsburg in the fall, spring and summer. Most fall semester classes will start Aug. 19 and students will move out by Nov. 25.
"The uncertainty of pandemic persists and no single path or solution will meet the needs of all," President Katherine Rowe said. "Yet a return to campus speeds access to student learning and community, under pandemic, in numerous ways. Students are asking to return and we have heard them. I have confidence in the creativity of our staff and faculty to partner with students and families and find the best solution for each.”
The shortened semester removes fall break from the calendar and means five extra instructional days, including Saturday, evening or online classes. Professors will determine the format of those extra days.
“We are committed to developing multiple flexible options so that no student’s path through college may be interrupted,” said Provost Peggy Agouris. “I am awed by our faculty’s fierce commitment to student learning, and we will work together with the deans to develop creative solutions to the unique challenges of these times.”
In a news release, the university said students, faculty and staff will be expected to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, stay home or out of class when they're sick and maintain social distancing, among other things.
The school will give each person personal protective equipment. Classrooms, along with other spaces on campus, "will be modified to help protect the health of the community."
“The well-being of our community is paramount,” Rowe said. “We will systematically adapt campus operations and curriculum to safeguard health. All William & Mary employees and every student choosing to attend this fall are expected to commit fully to these safeguards, out of respect for our close community of learning and work.”
William & Mary law school classes will start Aug. 17, two days before undergraduate classes resume. The last day of classes for undergraduates and graduate Arts & Sciences students will be Nov. 13. Law school students will finish classes Nov. 14.
Final exams will run from Nov. 16-24, with Nov. 24 being the last day of the semester for graduate education school students. Graduate program dates for the School of Marine Science and Mason School of Business are expected to be finalized by June 19.
William & Mary's announcement comes the day after Gov. Ralph Northam released reopening guidance for colleges. That guidance gives schools more authority to determine their reopening than the K-12 guidelines released earlier this week, which outlined a phased reopening.
Higher education institutions must submit comprehensive public health plans to the state in order to reopen. William & Mary and other colleges have until July 6 to craft the plans.
