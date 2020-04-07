The Detroit bus driver embodied the risk essential workers face as he tragically foreshadowed his fate this past month in an angry Facebook post.
“We’re out here as public workers doing our job, trying to make an honest living to take care of our families,” Jason Hargrove said in a March 21 video. “But for you to get on a bus, and stand on a bus, and cough several times without covering up your mouth, and you know that we’re in the middle of a pandemic, that lets me know some folks don’t care.”
Eleven days after posting the video, Hargrove, 50, died from COVID-19 complications. Increasing illness among health care workers, grocery store employees and other workers exposes the shameful neglect of those who keep us moving, employed, fed or alive.
“We’re lucky to not have had an operator death,” said Ross Catrow, executive director of RVA Rapid Transit. “I know that a lot of transit agencies, especially the larger ones, have seen operator deaths.”
Bus operators are crucial in our ability to weather the coronavirus storm. Workers deemed as essential during this crisis account for 36% of total transit commuters in the U.S, according to the New York-based advocacy group TransitCenter.
“The operators are the choke point of the entire transit system,” Catrow said. “If you don’t have operators, you can’t run buses.”
Catrow, in Zoom conversations with national mass transit advocates, heard that bus operators wanted more personal protective equipment. “A lot of operators around the country are saying they want masks.”
Face masks, in the face of this pandemic, have become a precious commodity in the U.S. Implausibly, the wealthiest nation in the world hasn’t manufactured enough of them to go around. Volunteers such as RVA masks 4 health are attempting to fill the void, sewing and delivering cloth-made masks.
Some GRTC Transit System bus operators had obtained masks on their own before the supply dried up. But as COVID-19 surged, GRTC could not quickly find masks for its operators, bus cleaners, mechanics and other frontline staff.
With the help of RVA Rapid Transit, GRTC arranged with RVA mask 4 heath to provide the agency with cloth masks — a partnership it announced on the same day GRTC disclosed that one of its office employees has COVID-19, believed to have been contracted from a relative.
As of Tuesday morning, GRTC had received about 300 cloth face masks, half of them donated, according to spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace. At $5 apiece, it was purchasing masks from a local nurse who is making them at home and a woman in Lincoln, Neb.
“Within a week we project to reach our goal of 1,000 masks for staff,” Pace said.
As of March 1, GRTC had 267 full-time operators and 21 part-time operators, Pace said; about a quarter of its buses have plastic shields that surround the operator.
The transit system already had taken steps to protect its operators by eliminating fares, boarding passengers at the rear of the bus and providing operators with gloves and hand sanitizer, the latter from Richmond-based Reservoir Distillery.
Once all of its staff have access to a face mask, GRTC plans to have masks available for passengers who need to use the front door and require operator assistance, such as those with wheelchairs, Pace said.
The wearing of face masks, like gloves, is optional, Pace said. Some operators are satisfied with prior steps taken by GRTC; others don’t feel comfortable wearing masks. Others plan on wearing them and wish front-seated passengers would, she said.
All those steps will go a long way in protecting operators, Catrow said. “But it’s still a dangerous job. It’s a frontline job. It’s an essential job.”
The appalling failure of the private sector and federal government to ensure that we have enough face masks, ventilators and other supplies is something to be litigated once we’re clear of this immediate crisis.
The idea that an essential item has become largely dependent on the labor of families and volunteers is “kind of nuts,” said Julie Haynes Kratzer, an administrator for the RVA masks 4 health, which is producing about 200 masks a day as it takes orders from hospitals, the Richmond Police Department and other institutions.
When she enlisted friends to sew masks, she only expected to make a few. “I didn’t expect such a widespread lack of the proper masks for health care workers that were going to be in direct contact with the COVID-19. So that was really shocking.”
This pandemic has unmasked an inconvenient truth about these often unappreciated, undercompensated workers: This nation doesn’t work without them.
