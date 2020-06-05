The distribution of $646 million in federal aid to local governments in Virginia this week came with a big question - how can localities spend the money on their most pressing needs without facing a big payback later?
They're coming up with some creative answers, such as giving vouchers to residents to spend at local businesses in the towns of West Point and Middleburg, or closing streets in historic Williamsburg to allow restaurants to expand outdoor dining and buying from farmers' markets to donate to local food banks, or helping poor people pay their delinquent utility bills.
"It's bigger than just local government expenses," said Jim Regimbal, a fiscal consultant to local government organizations in Virginia. "It's helping these businesses get back on their feet."
"If you can do anything to help businesses, do it," Regimbal said. "That's the key to getting the economy and revenues back on a normal footing."
The money sent to cities and counties on Monday was part of a $3.1 billion allotment to Virginia for state and local governments under the CARES Act adopted by Congress in late March. The $2.2 trillion fiscal stimulus package included money to combat the coronavirus pandemic in hospitals and long-term care facilities, bolster businesses shut down to stop the spread of COVID-19 and give taxpayers a one-time $1,200 payment try to soften the impact of lost wages.
Fairfax County, the largest locality in Virginia, received $200 million directly under the law. However, the $1.5 billion share for the rest of local governments went through the state, which is making similar decisions about how to spend $1.8 billion it received under federal guidelines that prohibit using the money to offset the loss of revenues necessary to pay for essential services.
State and local governments have to give the money back if they don't spend it by Dec. 30, but they also could be forced to repay the money with interest if federal audits later deem the funds were used improperly.
"The state is on the hook as much as local governments are," said Dean Lynch, executive director of the Virginia Association of Counties.
The counties have looked to the state for guidance, but Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said he told them they have to follow the same rules from the U.S. Treasury as the state, but the way forward is fraught with uncertainty and potential liability.
"The rulebook that's associated with it is a maze at best," said Matt Harris, deputy county administrator for finance and administration in Chesterfield County, which received almost $31 million in funding from the federal stimulus package.
The threshold question for the state was how to distribute the money to local government. It decided to base the initial allocation on population, even though some localities would prefer different approaches, such as state reimbursement of local expenses or a series of "mini-block grants" to address specific needs.
The latest Treasury guidance, issued May 28, recommended distributing the money on a per capita basis. "This statutory structure was based on a recognition that it is more administratively feasible to rely on states, rather the federal government, to manage the transfer of funds to smaller local governments," the guidance states.
"The guidance was too little, too late," said Michelle Gowdy, executive director of the Virginia Municipal League, which represents cities, towns, and eight counties.
The municipal league has formed a five-member task force that includes the mayor of Williamsburg, the town manager of Blacksburg, the deputy city manager of Falls Church, a city council member from Norfolk, and the leader of the state association of planning district commissions.
The task force expects to complete work this week on a document to help answer numerous questions posed by local governments on how to use the money provided to them under the CARES Act, which will include a second $646 million allocation after the fiscal year ends on June 30.
"We want to build the case, with the state holding back half of the money, to show that localities are using the money responsibly and efficiently," said Neal Menkes, a fiscal policy adviser to the municipal league.
For Virginia and Henrico County, the most urgent priority is reimbursing themselves for the expenses they've already incurred in responding to the pandemic.
Layne wants to reimburse state agencies for their expenses in this fiscal year before it ends on June 30. He expects those expenses to approach $50 million, not including federal money separately used by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to procure supplies of personal protective equipment for health care providers and other essential services.
"I want to make sure we get that money to them quickly and get them reimbursed," he said.
Henrico estimates that it has spent $11 million on COVID-19 response, primarily for public safety and other employees substantially dedicated to the health emergency. The county also has about $2.5 million "hard costs," primarily for COVID-19 testing and protective gear.
Deputy Finance Director Meghan Coates said the county also expects to make testing and gear continuing priorities for the nearly $29 million it received this week, especially given the potential for a second coronavirus wave later this year.
"We're going to be slow to deploy our funds on anything new," Coates said.
One major expense the league is looking at paying with the federal money is hazard pay for its first responders in dealing with a highly communicable disease spreading through local populations.
Chesterfield is shying away from using the money for hazard pay, but initially wants to cover expenses it's already incurred in this fiscal year, including overtime pay for public safety and human services employees, the cost of redeploying existing programs to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and purchase of personal protective equipment.
The county also set aside $5 million for small businesses as "the first thing out of the gate," said Harris, the deputy county administrator. The program will provide grants of $10,000 to an estimated 500 small businesses, those with $300,000 to $1.5 million in annual revenues.
"Small business is really important to everything we do," he said.
The grant program is part of the community assistance portion of a three-part strategy by Chesterfield that begins with reimbursing current expenses and eventually will consider long-term initiatives, such as expanding the county's teleworking ability in case of a second coronavirus wave in the fall.
Other counties are concerned most about the costs of preparing public schools to resume classes in late summer after being closed by Gov. Ralph Northam for the current school year under the public health emergency.
Will school districts have to buy trailers or find other ways of expanding space to resume classes safely? "There are too many unknowns right now with the K-12 situation," Lynch said.
