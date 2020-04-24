Henrico County is narrowly ahead of Fairfax County in deaths from COVID-19 in the state, even though the Northern Virginia locality is the largest in the commonwealth and has confirmed three times as many cases of the coronavirus disease.
The difference is Henrico has a heavy concentration of long-term care facilities - nursing homes, assisted living facilities, memory care units and independent retirement communities - that account for 78 of the 86 deaths from the virus in the county. Fairfax had 85 deaths, but about 2,500 confirmed cases as of Friday morning.
"That's where we've seen the most spread of the disease and impact of the disease," Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Henrico and Richmond Health Districts, said in an hourlong webinar sponsored by ChamberRVA on Friday. "This feels like one of the front lines."
Avula said winning the war will require a much wider testing of residents and direct-care staff in long-term facilities. However, he said test supplies remain too scarce in Virginia to follow the example of neighboring West Virginia, where Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order a week ago to require testing of all nursing home residents and employees in the state.
"We should be as aggressive as possible with testing," Avula said. "It's the most effective way we could protect the residents of nursing homes."
Avula said his health teams are investigating potential coronavirus outbreaks at 20 long-term care facilities in Henrico and Richmond, although the city has recorded just 14 deaths, all of them elderly people living in their own homes and all but one African-American in a population that is about 51% black.
One of the biggest outbreaks in the nation occurred at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in western Henrico, which has recorded 49 deaths from COVID-19, but most other affected long-term care facilities in the county have been unwilling to allow public health officials to identify where they have confirmed cases and deaths.
Chesterfield County is second only to Henrico in cases - 423 to 729 - and deaths in the region. The number of COVID-19 deaths in Chesterfield jumped from 7 to 17 on Friday morning. The total includes seven deaths at Spring Arbor Senior Living at Salisbury, an assisted living facility that has publicly reported the 23 confirmed cases there.
The Chesterfield Health District includes Colonial Heights, which reported a third death on Friday. The city already had two confirmed deaths at the Colonial Heights Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of the Chesterfield Health District, said Friday, "We are unable to provide additional details about the fatalities from COVID-19 in the Chesterfield Health District other than the information provided on the VDH website."
Samuel said the results posted on the website are preliminary and sometimes delayed, as staff collect and review data "to ensure accuracy, which can take time."
"Given the volume of data reported statewide every day the staff endeavor to ensure accurate information is available, but counts may be adjusted to reflect corrections to data," he said.
Spring Arbor and The Harmony Collection at Hanover, a Mechanicsville retirement community that has publicly confirmed three deaths among 22 residents that have tested positive for COVID-19, are regulated by the Virginia Department of Social Services. However, they still must report cases of communicable disease to the health department.
The social services department said Friday it had recorded 116 positive cases and 17 deaths from COVID-19 since March 13 in long-term care facilities it regulates. At the same time, however, the health department said it had documented 98 outbreaks, more than 1,000 cases and 80 deaths in all long-term care facilities, just two more deaths than Avula reported in Henrico alone.
Cedarfield, a retirement community in western Henrico, reported the first confirmed COVID-19 among its independent living residents. The community previously had reported two positive cases in its health care center.
"The resident is currently hospitalized, and we do not yet know when they will return to the community," Cedarfield said Friday.
Chesterfield Health District is providing test kits to Spring Arbor, said Richard Williams, senior vice president of the facility. "We will test according to their guidelines."
Wider testing is also underway at Beth Sholom Senior Living, a retirement community in western Henrico. The community already had conducted testing that confirmed 38 residents of its 100-bed health care center with the disease when it discovered this week that the virus has spread to the memory care unit of another 73-bed building, Parkside, which is regulated as assisted living.
Beth Sholom President and CEO Morris Funk told residents and families on Thursday that the infected resident had been moved to the health care center and placed in isolation.
"We are now in the process of testing our staff with the available testing kits we have on site," Funk said. "At the moment we don’t have enough to complete that task. "
"We are working on a plan to test the residents in Parkside if possible, but that will require far more testing kits than we can secure immediately," he said. "We have contacted an independent laboratory in order to obtain sufficient test kits to complete the testing."
Avula said Friday that Virginia Commonwealth University and University of Virginia health systems have expanded testing capability by 300 to 500 tests a day, which also relieves pressure on the Virginia Division of Consolidated Laboratories. Commercial laboratories also have added testing capacity, but he said the health department still needs more to test and isolate COVID-19 cases, and trace all of their recent contacts.
"With limited testing, our ability to do those tasks is also limited," he said.
The state health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention restricted testing at the beginning of the pandemic because of limited availability of kits. The policy stymied the ability to widely test residents at Canterbury who had been exposed to the disease but were not showing the classic symptoms.
After Avula's office tested everyone at the facility, it found that more than half of the 92 residents then infected with the disease had no symptoms.
Avula said the health department has changed its previous guidance to encourage uses of "point prevalence" testing to determine the virus' spread at any point in time in specific populations, such as residents of long-term care facilities or correctional units. But he said, "We still don't have swabs" to test everyone.
The Virginia National Guard accompanied health department teams in conducting point-prevalence surveys at an unidentified facility on Thursday.
"That's our best chance to save as many lives as possible," Avula said.
