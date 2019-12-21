STUARTS DRAFT — Last year, 63-year-old Gloria Moles almost died during the Stuarts Draft Christmas Parade.
This year, she was the grand marshal.
In 2018, Moles was part of the Mountain Heritage Cloggers as they danced and clogged their way up Draft Avenue during the parade. As fate would have it, the cloggers were passing the Stuarts Draft Volunteer Fire Company when Moles said "it felt like an ocean hit me in the face."
She thrust an outstretched arm in an attempt to grab a clogger in front her before collapsing to the pavement.
Moles didn't know it at the time, but out of nowhere she'd gone into cardiac arrest, stopping her heart. She was dying.
A fellow clogger who'd just completed CPR training quickly applied first aid. A fireman ran into the station and retrieved a defibrillator. Moles' upper clothing was cut off by rescue personnel as others who were watching the parade quickly surrounded her and held up blankets, shielding her from onlookers.
Moles was suddenly zapped by the defibrillator.
"And I came back," she said.
Logan Parker, a paramedic and chief deputy with the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad who was in the parade at the time of Moles' collapse, took over and worked on Moles while she was taken by an ambulance to Augusta Health in Fishersville.
"If she didn't have people around her at that time, she probably wouldn't have made it," Parker said.
Following the near-death experience, a defibrillator was permanently placed inside Moles' chest. She said doctors were never able to determine the cause of her cardiac arrest.
A year later, a smiling Moles said because of her medical emergency she has met numerous people — emergency medical technicians, police and firefighters — whom she would have never known before.
"I have made some wonderful, wonderful friends," the Waynesboro woman said. "Logan is one of them."
Parker rode with Moles during the parade.
Looking back, Moles said the fact that she collapsed in front of a fire department in a parade that had paramedics nearby, not to mention a CPR-trained clogger who came to her aid, shows that a higher power was at work that night. Even the two, small golden crosses she wears around her neck — which Moles thought had been lost in the street when rescue personnel cut away her clothing — were later found clinging to her shredded shirt.
"God had a hand in all of this," she said.
So this year, when she was asked to be the grand marshal of the Stuarts Draft Christmas Parade held Dec. 14, Moles said she didn't hesitate with her answer and immediately responded, "It'd be an honor."
