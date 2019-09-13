A Radford University student was found dead at the New River Valley Regional Jail on Thursday, less than eight hours after he was booked on a drinking charge.
Aris Eduardo Lobo-Perez, 18, was pronounced dead at the jail, and his body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an official cause of death, the jail said in a statement.
Guards found Lobo-Perez unresponsive about 7:50 a.m. Thursday during a routine security check.
He had been booked just before midnight on a charge of public swearing or intoxication in public.
Lobo-Perez, a freshman from Culpeper, was majoring in sports management, a university spokeswoman said.
Gregory Winston, the jail’s superintendent, said he couldn’t reveal any more information since state police are investigating the death.
State police offered no additional information Friday.
The jail has not reported any deaths since 2016. That year, public records show four people died while in custody.
