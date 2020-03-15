Downtown Richmond YMCA

The Downtown YMCA.

Calling it a "difficult decision," the YMCA of Greater Richmond has suspended childcare services at its 18 regional locations for the upcoming week, the organization announced on its website Sunday afternoon.

The announcement came soon after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam banned gatherings of 100 or more statewide, as confirmed cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth is now at 45.

"We realize this puts a difficult burden on the thousands that depend on and trust us to care for your children," the YMCA's announcement said. "It is in that spirit that we must take this step to ensure that we are doing everything possible to ensure their safety and wellbeing."

All of YMCA of Greater Richmond facilities will remain open, however, according to the announcement.

The YMCA of Greater Richmond, which has locations in Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, Richmond and Petersburg, said it consulted with local, state, regional and national sources before making its decision.

Participants in the before- and after-school childcare programs will not be charged for the week, the YMCA said.

"We are sincerely sorry for this inconvenience and we will reassess the situation at the end of this business week," the announcement said.

Youth sports, including aquatics, through the YMCA will also be postponed until the weekend of April 18.

