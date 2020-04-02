When the walls feel as though they’re closing in, exercise can liberate. That may be a bit trickier than normal during these unusual times because of the unavailability of a gym or workout equipment, but it’s still doable, a pair of local personal trainers emphasized this week.
Group get-togethers could violate social-distancing guidelines. No prohibition applies to going at it alone, or with a partner who’s exercising at least six feet away, inside or outside.
Ericka Jackson, who operates Ericka J. Fitness in Richmond (erickajfitness.com), recommends HIT: high-intensity interval training. Pick a few simple exercises, such as squats, push-ups, jumping jacks and sit-ups. Perform each 15 times, take a short break between sets, and then repeat the sequence three or four times.
“Just to get the heart going,” said Jackson. “This is not the time to go beyond your skill set.”
Jackson provides online, donation-based instruction, an approach many other personal trainers are using, to provide more structured, involved workouts for clients. That enables them “just to stay active right in your living room with your family,” she said.
Another Richmond-based trainer, Jordan Rowe, also believes uncomplicated movements effectively address the fitness job.
“When we think about workouts, we think, ‘Oh, I’ve got to have dumbbells,’ and all this stuff, but playing hopscotch with your kids, that’s a workout,” said Rowe (jordanrowerva.com). “Do activity in the yard, gardening and things like that. We don’t have to have all this fancy equipment, you know?”
Rowe has been advising clients to get out of their residences, while staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic, and engage in some physical endeavor while changing the scenery.
“You don’t want to just add another thing to do in the house,” she said. “I’m telling everybody, ‘Play with your kids outside. Take the dog on an extra-long walk.’ Whatever it is, it doesn’t have to be this full-body blast. The number of people who would be surprised at how out of breath they would get if they just chased their kids in the yard … ”
When the repetition of a basic set of exercises becomes tedious over an extended period of time, Rowe recommends concentrating on perfecting form on push-ups, or squats, to avoid boredom.
“Those are two very simple exercises that you need hardly any background with,” she said. “And then run around the block. That’s all you really need. Just stay moving, and it keeps your sanity.”
