Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is transitioning from an owner of newspapers to a financier.
His BH Media Group is selling its newspaper operations, including the Richmond Times-Dispatch and nine other daily newspapers in Virginia, to Lee Enterprises Inc., the Davenport, Iowa-based media company that has managed those publications for the past 18 months.
The sale, announced Wednesday, is for $140 million in cash, slightly less than the $142 million that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - the Omaha, Neb.-based conglomerate managed by Buffett - paid to acquire The Times-Dispatch and 63 other newspapers and the related real estate properties from then-owner Media General Inc. in 2012.
While Berkshire Hathaway will no longer own newspapers, the company is providing $576 million in long-term financing to Lee Enterprises at a 9% annual rate.
The deal includes 29 other BH Media daily newspapers in 10 states as well as The Buffalo News in New York, which Berkshire Hathaway bought in 1977. It also owns 49 weekly publications and 32 other print products.
When the deal is completed, which is expected in mid-March, Lee Enterprises will own and operate 81 daily newspapers.
Lee now owns 50 daily newspapers and more than 200 weekly and specialty publications in 20 states. It has newspapers in St. Louis; Lincoln, Neb.; Madison, Wis.; Davenport, Iowa; Billings, Mont.; and Tucson, Ariz.
Shares in Lee Enterprises rose 66.67%, or 84 cents, to close at $2.10.
The acquisition comes as the print media industry continues to battle for readers and advertising revenue as consumers and ad dollars increasingly shift towards online media.
***
Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement Wednesday that his company has had a longstanding relationship with Lee Enterprises.
"They have delivered exceptional performance managing BH Media’s newspapers and continue to outpace the industry in digital market share and revenue," he said.
"We had zero interest in selling the group to anyone else for one simple reason: We believe that Lee is best positioned to manage through the industry’s challenges," Buffett said. "No organization is more committed to serving the vital role of high-quality local news, however delivered, as Lee. I am confident that our newspapers will be in the right hands going forward."
Buffett, who delivered papers as a teenager and is a lifelong fan of newspapers, has become more uncertain about the industry because of drops in advertising revenue. In an interview with Yahoo Finance in April 2019, he said that most newspapers were “toast.”
The deal was portrayed in many media outlets on Wednesday as Buffett "giving up on newspapers" less than 10 years after he jumped in to buy many local publications.
Ken Doctor, a media industry analyst and commentator, said that those headlines are "a good attention-grabber, but underplays how today’s sale is just the next logic step for Buffett."
The sale "is no surprise" given that Lee Enterprises had already been managing the newspapers for Berkshire Hathaway since July 2018, Doctor said.
"Lee Enterprises both adds scale, can act on 'synergies' and in one deal refinances its pesky debt," Doctor said about the deal.
Doctor said the sale indicates that print media executives have identified mergers and acquisitions as "their best strategy to remain profitable businesses in the next several years."
BH Media Group generated $373 million in revenue and had adjusted EBITDA of $47.4 million. The acquired properties will boost Lee Enterprises revenue by about 87 percent higher and its adjusted EBITDA by about 40 percent, the company said.
In Virginia, BH Media's owns The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, The Roanoke Times, Bristol Herald Courier, News & Advance in Lynchburg, Martinsville Bulletin, Danville Register & Bee, The Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg, Culpeper Star-Exponent, The News Virginian in Waynesboro.
Lee Enterprises reported a profit of $15.9 million on revenue of $509.8 million for its most recent fiscal year that ended Sept. 29, compared with a profit for 2018 of $47 million on revenue of $543.9 million. Revenue has declined each year from $648.5 million in 2015.
***
Executives with Lee Enterprises on Wednesday said the deal would give the company more size and scale, enable it to cut expenses, and provide it with more financial flexibility.
“Lee’s focus is on delivering valuable, intensely local, original news and information," said Mary Junck, the company's chairman. "Clearly the media landscape is evolving rapidly, and that evolution will continue as audiences and advertising dollars shift from print to digital, but we know that our readers will continue to demand local news and information and they will continue to look to us for it."
As part of the deal, Berkshire Hathaway will become Lee Enterprise's sole lender, providing about $576 million in financing to Lee at a 9% annual rate for 25 years with no performance covenants.
The proceeds will be used to pay for the acquisition, and will allow Lee to refinance is existing debt of about $400 million. It also will provide cash to allow for the termination of Lee's revolving credit facility.
Lee Enterprises said it expects to see about $5 million of interest rate savings on its refinanced debt annually.
"I also am pleased to be deepening our long-term relationship with Lee through the financing agreement,” Buffett said.
Lee Enterprises began managing all BH Media publications in July 2018.
"Having managed the BH Media properties for the past 18 months, we already have deep knowledge into their operations," said Kevin Mowbray, Lee's president and CEO, in a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday.
"This transaction significantly enhances our financial profile," Mowbray said. "It is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and will enable us to accelerate our digital growth."
Lee Enterprises executives said they expect to implement about $20 million to $25 million in revenue and cost synergies from combining the operations. A significant portion of that will come from cutting administrative costs.
The sale does not include the real estate properties of the newspapers.
Instead, Lee Enterprises will lease 68 properties from Berkshire Hathaway, including production equipment, under a 10-year agreement initially for $8 million a year.
Among the properties to be leased is the 427,000-square-foot production facility on 110 acres on Times-Dispatch Boulevard in the Atlee Station business park in Hanover County.
In late December, BH Media sold the four-story Richmond Times-Dispatch building in downtown Richmond to Shamin Hotels, the Richmond area's largest hotel operator.
Shamin plans to move its corporate headquarters there from Chester later this year. The Times-Dispatch will remain in the building under a long-term lease. The newsroom, advertising and administrative offices will consolidate on the fourth floor, which is in the process of being renovated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(32) comments
More information on the history of Lee Enterprises can be found on Wikipedia. I found the history to be similar to that of Media General as both once owned newspapers and television stations. Lee sold off the TV stations in 2000 to focus on newspapers while Media General did the opposite selling off the newspaper (RTD) portion of the business. The Lee company is based on Davenport, Iowa and trades on the NYSE under the name LEE.
Wow 34 newspapers for $140 Million! Looks like a massive unload of unprofitable businesses. I wonder if Buffett had to give away free cooler cups with the sale?
Job number one for Lee Enterprises is to fire the racist Democrat stenographers at the Times Dispatch.
Because of the internet and social media, our current newspapers, magazines, 'network news' will be evolving drastically, regardless of whether they are sold.
If they are around at all in 20-30 or more years, we will not recognize them.
One might say their expiration dates have already expired. The only reason I suggested these media sources would last another 20-30 years is that I assume nostalgia and sentimental reasons will keep many older readers & viewers....until they die.
Future generations will almost certainly get their information from different sources than us, our parents and grandparents.
Any possibility you could explain who Lee Enterprises is, how they started, a complete business bio or profile? Would be nice to know who will be owning and leading the region's main local and regional and state news coverage in the future. Seriously, who are they, where did they come from, how are they funded, and what is their depth of expertise in news coverage and delivery? Thanks, Just wondering...
Information on Lee Enterprises website. https://lee.net/about/
Google Lee Enterprises and get your answer . . .
It appears Lee has secretly been managing the Paper for BH since 2018 anyway. Wouldn't expect many changes except increases in price.
Quietly, maybe, but not really secretly. On 6/16/2018, AP and every major news outlet in Virginia (and many beyond Va.) carried the news that Lee Enterprises had been hired to manage BH. newspapers. Hope you're right Robert, about few changes ahead - and/or that whatever changes come will help the RTD news organization continue its best work.
Certainly not worth an increase in price !
Anything that financially strengthens a newspaper should strengthen the heart and soul of a paper, its editorial staff. I'm sure, compared to decades ago, The T-D staff has far fewer resources today -- yet does a reasonable job. (I live in Chesterfield and think, however, that The Chesterfield Observer does an even better job -- despite what I'm sure are far fewer resources than The T-D.) There are only two things about The T-D that disturb me: one is that it's policy not to endorse political candidates, and the other is wanting to stop having comments posted at the end of its stories and trying to have readers leave comments on its Facebook page -- as far away from the paper as possible. I think both policies show a lot of cowardice on the part of management (the numbers guys, not the editorial staff). I must admit, however, when I read in the Comments section what a handful of people write all they seem to show is a tremendous lack of critical thinking. I have to empathize with the paper's management as to why they wouldn't want their paper to be printing anything by anyone who appears to have crawled out from under a rock.
Only a tiny percentage of RTD readers view the comments sections at end of the stories. It is the same posters on every article!
I saw one article that had over 70 comments. And slightly over 50% was from one notorious poster. Out of curiosity, I actually counted his comments to verify this. I believe he is actually naive enough to think there are readers he might sway. There is a small group of posters that are very set in their beliefs.....no one is changing the others' opinions.
So the Comments at the end of the stories really do not add any value to the RTD whatsoever. But I assume they figure we do little damage and there is no cost to our 'playground' when we want to kill 5 minutes.
So, Warren wants out of this garbage investment, I hope the new owners will demand some fair and balanced reporting from what has become an outrageous embarrassment to Virginians, having the news paper of the Capitol of Virginia, reduced to a Leftist rag of misinformation and disinformation.
There will be some sad liberal loons in the Richmond area, if they find out the Newspaper suddenly doesn't kowtow to those who want to change American into whatever Obama had in mind. Period.
To quote one of your favorites back at you, Peters, "Stupid is as stupid does."
The Times-Dispatch has changed over time same as Richmond and Virginia have changed. The RTD editorial staff no longer represents the conservative white male outlook of yesteryear, but now reflects a moderate outlook that is more inclusive than it was in days of old.
David, the editorial staff is HARD LEFT, not moderate as you describe, and just getting back to fair and balanced is going to be chore, but hopefully, the new owners will move in that direction.......Hopefully.
David McCray is absolutely right. And you, Freddy, are delusional.
I can't tell if you are bragging or complaining.
Changes are typically moderate initially after a company is sold. The major changes....if they come..... will not occur for 1-2 years. And they typically do.
Here's hoping the present RTD editorial staff is sent packing by the new owners.
Guess they will have to revisit their name 'Lee" if they want to continue to publish in the new RVA!
Hope they " Fire " Most of the Ultra Liberal Staff !
AGREED!!!
Yea, you are 100% correct, the RTD has been a HUGE, far Left embarrassment to the people of Virginia, as the news paper of record for the Capitol of Virginia.
The only embarrassment on this forum your wingnuttery, ungrounded in fact and coated with extremism.
Wow, 9% ! Ole Warren and Berksire did pretty good on this deal. Yet again.
Not a single word about commitment to journalists, journalism or keeping the public informed in the midst of all the financial back-slapping. I guess we should be happy some editor somewhere said “you all should say something about “high quality news” so that people know that you know are talking about publishing newspapers as a venue for reporting.”
And, 81 is less than 2/3 more than 50. Not double.
Hey Robert, the RTD has demonstrated itself to be a Leftist rag, their editors and most of their writers are far Left of center, but hopefully we will see a change with the new owners......Hopefully.
Better take that tinfoil hat off, Freddy. It seems to be wrapped too tight, unlike you.
Ad long as they keep the existing and amazing talent of the RTD. The talent is amazing
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.