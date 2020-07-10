Washington and Lee University plans to reopen its campus this fall, but the school is giving students the option of coming to campus to take classes or taking them virtually.
Other changes are taking place at the small liberal arts college in Lexington: Masks are required. Sports are cancelled until 2021. The campus will be closed to nonessential visitors. Plays, musical performances and guest speakers will all be held virtually.
"The coming term will be different than any we have previously experienced," according to an email from W&L President Will Dudley.
"We are striving to deliver the essence of our residential liberal arts and legal education in unprecedented circumstances," he said. "If we are to succeed, each member of our community must contribute by agreeing to our Statement of Community Expectations, which has been developed to reduce the risk of illness and to increase the likelihood that we will complete the Fall Term on campus."
The adjusted fall term schedule will start early and includes no breaks to minimize travel. Law school classes will begin Aug. 17 and undergraduate classes, which typically start after Labor Day, will begin Aug. 24. Final exams will be completed before Thanksgiving break begins Nov. 20.
Undergraduate classes will be offered in-person, virtually, or both. Most law school classes will be taught in-person, with virtual elements making up less than one-third of the course.
W&L, which competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, joins a growing list of schools that have cancelled their athletic programs for the upcoming semester.
"University administration determined the most effective way to mitigate risk of exposure to our campus community was to restrict travel and visitors to campus, making it necessary to suspend competition for the fall semester,” said Jan Hathorn, director of athletics.
Students will be tested for the coronavirus when they arrive to campus. They’re expected to self-quarantine for 14 days before arriving to campus and until they receive their test results.
“Students and employees will attest to any symptoms of possible COVID-19 exposure on a daily basis. They will also be asked to maintain a daily contact log in the event the university needs to investigate a viral outbreak,” Dudley said.
Students also must agree to Washington and Lee’s statement of community expectations, which was created to “reduce the risk of illness" and "increase the likelihood that we will complete the fall term on campus.”
“Choosing not to follow policies and guidelines may result in sanctions from the University including the possibility of students being removed from on-campus classes and faculty and staff not being allowed to come on campus," the statement said.
Tuition will be the same - $56,170 - whether or not undergraduate students decide to return to campus. Students who decide to take their classes virtually will receive a refund for room and board and other fees.
Faculty and staff will begin returning to campus on Monday, with full campus operations resuming by Aug. 10.
The school doesn’t anticipate needing to take any additional cost-cutting measures, unless classes are moved entirely online.
