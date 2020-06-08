Claudius Young walked along Iron Bridge Road on Monday evening pushing a stroller holding his 2-year-old daughter who was nibbling on a snack as he marched towards the Chesterfield County Courthouse complex.
Young, a 42-year-old Chesterfield resident, carried with him a message written on a piece of cardboard that said “Please take a knee, just not on my neck.”
“As long as you let them [the police] get away with it, they’re going to do it,” Young said as he and other marchers walked along state Route 10. “I think once we start holding them accountable, we’ll see a change.”
Carole SantaMaria, a 79-year-old Colonial Heights resident who was marching nearby, said she has been amazed to see protests around the world that have been taking place in the wake of George Floyd's death after a Minneapolis police officer put his knee on the Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.
“I think we’re at a crossroads in our country, and we’ve got to do what is right,” SantaMaria said as she marched to the courthouse. “And there’s got to be justice for everybody.”
The line of marchers went down Lucy Corr Boulevard and arrived at the courthouse where about 200 people gathered for speeches on the steps following chants of “Black Lives Matter.”
“Sixty years later, we are still fighting the same fight that our grandparents fought, but were done fighting the same fight,” Jorden Cofield, a 2018 Matoaca High School graduate who helped organize the march, told the crowd. “We’re done with it. We want peace now."
Seth Lyons, a 21-year-old Chesterfield resident, told the crowd that what they can do is raise their voices.
"Please do not make this another trend. Please do not make this something that in the next few weeks, we're done, the hashtag has expired. It's over," Lyons said. "Please make this a life."
The marchers arrived at the courthouse complex following a mile-long trek that started at the county police station to chants of "No justice, no peace."
Shortly before the marchers started walking from the police station, Chesterfield Police Capt. A.J. Starke said it has been heartening to see people come together during the protests. Starke, a 28-year veteran of the department, added there are many good men and women who put on a badge, and that he wishes the protesters could see into the hearts of officers.
“You see the uniform, but if you could just see the heart you would see the commitment that we all want the same thing,” Starke said.
At Monroe Park in Richmond on Monday afternoon, about 50 protesters gathered in the park where people pulled down a Confederate statue Saturday night.
The 381 Movement, which plans to march and protest for 381 days in honor of the length of the Montgomery Bus Boycotts organized by Martin Luther King Jr., organized the peaceful rally.
