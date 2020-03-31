With 870 residents and 600 staff members, Westminster Canterbury is a large retirement community on manicured grounds in Henrico County.
Watching the coronavirus pandemic spread through the country, John Burns, president and CEO, knew that Westminster needed a strong response plan in place for when the pandemic arrived in Virginia.
“We knew it was a when and not an if,” Burns said.
On Feb. 26, weeks before the coronavirus arrived in central Virginia, John Burns and his staff had their coronavirus pandemic response plan in place. Westminster offers three types of living options: independent, assisted and 24-hour care.
“We started meeting every day. Like the military. We established a leadership team and set up a command structure for incident command and emergency response,” Burns said.
Westminster started building their supplies in late February, gathering masks, sanitizer, shields and the necessary protective gear. They mobilized an online coronavirus COVID 19-training session that every staff member needed to read.
“On Feb. 26, we adopted the phrase: ‘An abundance of caution.’ What’s the most cautious way we can approach this?” Burns said. “We knew about the Kirkland nursing home disaster,” he said, of the Washington state nursing home that experienced a coronavirus outbreak. “That’s a wildfire you can’t contain.”
On March 4, Westminster implemented a travel log with a list of their residents who were currently traveling. “We knew where they were and where they were coming from. We knew which ones were at high risk.”
On March 10, Westminster began screening everyone at the front gates with a temperature check before they came into the building. Anyone with a fever was turned away.
On March 11, when the first coronavirus case was reported in Hanover, Westminster was locked down. The nursing home was closed to nonessential staff.
“We treated everyone as if we suspected they had it,” Burns said.
On March 16, Westminster learned that one of their residents, Carter Fox, tested positive for the coronavirus and was being treated at VCU Medical Center. By 9:30 p.m., a command team arrived to work. By midnight, notices were put under all residents’ doors, telling them of the positive case and telling them not to come out of their rooms.
Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health District, arrived to help Westminster track everyone who had been exposed. Forty-eight members of the staff were quarantined; eight residents were tested; 288 residents who attended a theater event that Fox attended were quarantined. All of those residents recently came out of quarantine with no symptoms.
Fox is currently in isolation at Westminster’s 24-hour health center, which is separate from the residential part of the campus.
“We are using droplet precautions. Staff members wear a gown, shield and gloves. There’s a procedure to getting into PPE and getting out of it in a safe, sterile way,” Burns said.
“Mr. Fox has not spread this to anyone that we know of,” Burns added. The community has also passed the 14-day mark since being exposed.
“We’re taking our guidance from the VDH. We’re assuming we’ll see a lot more cases in the Richmond community. We want to keep our posture high,” Burns said.
Going forward, there will be one point of entry for all staff. Everyone who arrives on campus will get a temperature screen. Anyone with a temperature higher than 99.6 will be turned away for 14 days.
“Our residents have come to understand the threat and the safety of being in a cohort that is healthy and protected,” Burns said.
Residents are being asked to stay in their apartments except for mandatory excursions like getting the mail and exercise. They are being asked to keep social distance and avoid all common areas. Meals are being delivered, three times a day. Anyone who leaves the community is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“We’re kind of like a quarantined cruise ship in a way,” Burns said. “We’ve learned a lot in the last two weeks and we’ll continue to learn more in the weeks ahead.”
