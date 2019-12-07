Police lights

A 25-year old woman was injured during a shooting on Friday night on Richmond's South Side.

At 10:10 p.m. on Friday night, Richmond Police responded to a call about a possible shooting in the 3000 block of Laurelbrook Drive.

Responding officers located a 25-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or visit www.7801000.com.

-From staff reports

