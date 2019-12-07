A 25-year old woman was injured during a shooting on Friday night on Richmond's South Side.
At 10:10 p.m. on Friday night, Richmond Police responded to a call about a possible shooting in the 3000 block of Laurelbrook Drive.
Responding officers located a 25-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injury.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or visit www.7801000.com.
-From staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.