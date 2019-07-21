Police lights
Stock Image

The Virginia State Police are investigating after a woman was rescued from the James River early Sunday morning, officials said.

State police responded to calls of a disabled SUV abandoned on I-95 at the 74 mile marker on the James River Bridge at 6:18 a.m. Shortly afterward, Richmond Fire and Rescue had located the woman in the river alive. She was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police confirmed that the identification in the abandoned SUV matched that of the woman rescued from the river.

bbalch@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6601

Twitter: @bridgetbalch

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription