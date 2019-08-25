A 70-year-old man from Prince George County is missing and may be in danger.
A senior alert has been issued for Yahya Waheed, 70, who went missing from his home on Gold Acres Farm Road at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
He is believed to be driving a bronze 2018 Kia Forte with Virginia license plate: URK 8432.
Waheed "suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety," Virginia State Police said in a news release. "He may need medical attention."
Anyone with information should contact the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2770.
