Yahya Waheed

A 70-year-old man from Prince George County is missing and may be in danger.

A senior alert has been issued for Yahya Waheed, 70, who went missing from his home on Gold Acres Farm Road at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

He is believed to be driving a bronze 2018 Kia Forte with Virginia license plate: URK 8432.

Waheed "suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety," Virginia State Police said in a news release. "He may need medical attention."

Anyone with information should contact the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2770.

