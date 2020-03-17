The YMCA of Greater Richmond is temporarily closing all its 16 locations starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the nonprofit organization said in a statement early Tuesday afternoon.
“These are unprecedented times unlike any we have been through," Tim Joyce, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Richmond, said in a prepared statement.
"Though we are saddened by the situation and not being able to serve our members and program participants, we wholeheartedly support the directive of our health officials and government leaders in working to limit the spread of infection from COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus.”
The YMCA locations will be closed until further notice.
The YMCA of Greater Richmond operates 16 branches throughout the Richmond and Petersburg region, serving more than 170,000 people, according to the group's announcement.
The YMCA still plans to offer online classes. Information about those online offerings can be found at www.ymcarichmond.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.