Downtown Richmond YMCA

The Downtown YMCA branch is on Franklin Street.

The YMCA of Greater Richmond is temporarily closing all its 16 locations starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the nonprofit organization said in a statement early Tuesday afternoon.

“These are unprecedented times unlike any we have been through," Tim Joyce, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Richmond, said in a prepared statement.

"Though we are saddened by the situation and not being able to serve our members and program participants, we wholeheartedly support the directive of our health officials and government leaders in working to limit the spread of infection from COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus.”

The YMCA locations will be closed until further notice.

The YMCA of Greater Richmond operates 16 branches throughout the Richmond and Petersburg region, serving more than 170,000 people, according to the group's announcement.

The YMCA still plans to offer online classes. Information about those online offerings can be found at www.ymcarichmond.org.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email