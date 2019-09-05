Newspaper donates Pulitzer money to synagogue

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has donated the $15,000 monetary award for its Pulitzer Prize to help repair the Tree of Life synagogue, where 11 people were killed in a massacre last year. Executive editor Keith Burris presented the check to Rabbi Jeffrey Myers and the president of the congregation, Samuel Schachner, on Aug. 29.

