SAN FRANCISCO at WASHINGTON
The 49ers head into this week joining New England as the only undefeated teams in the league, and they look to make it to 6-0 for only the third time in franchise history. San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo, the eighth quarterback in the Super Bowl era with 13-plus wins in his first 15 starts, leads the No. 4 overall offense in the league. Lowly Washington edged Miami 17-16 last week in Bill Callahan’s debut as the Redskins’ interim coach. Washington hasn’t won at home since Week 7 in 2018.
HOUSTON at INDIANAPOLIS
A rematch of last season’s wild-card round matchup in which the Colts beat the Texans 21-7. Indianapolis QB Jacoby Brissett has been sacked just six times, tied for the second fewest in the league. In fact, Indianapolis has not allowed a sack since Week 3. The Colts’ offensive line will be put to the test this week against J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus and the Texans’ pass rush. Deshaun Watson is off to an excellent start and has six touchdown passes the past two games, but also threw two interceptions last week.
MINNESOTA at DETROIT
After Detroit opened the season 2-0-1, it has lost two straight — and its failure to hold onto double-digit leads against the Packers and Kansas City Chiefs are a major culprit. Matthew Stafford and the Lions could be in for a shootout in this one, though. Kirk Cousins has an NFL-high 142.5 rating the past two weeks for the Vikings with 639 yards passing, six TDs and one interception.
ARIZONA at N.Y. GIANTS
Kyler Murray, the No. 1 overall draft pick in April, has mostly played up to the lofty expectations while starting every game for Arizona. Daniel Jones, taken No. 6 overall by the Giants, has stepped in for the benched Eli Manning and showed some impressive playmaking ability while going 2-2 as the starter. Jones and the Giants could also get star running back Saquon Barkley back after he missed three games with an injured right ankle.
OAKLAND at GREEN BAY
The suddenly streaking Raiders are looking to win three straight for the first time since 2016. And, if they can pull it off, it would be all on the road — something Oakland hasn’t done since the playoffs following the 1980 season. Green Bay has defeated Oakland seven straight times, dating to 1990.
L.A. RAMS at ATLANTA
Jared Goff and the Rams have lost three straight and have struggled mightily in the process. There’s some buzz in LA, though, after the Rams acquired star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from Jacksonville this week for two first-round draft picks and a fourth-rounder. In Atlanta, Dan Quinn’s job security is being questioned with the Falcons on a four-game skid.
MIAMI at BUFFALO
It’s FitzMagic time for the Dolphins, who are starting journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback after benching Josh Rosen. Miami has scored a league-low 42 points, so Brian Flores turned to Fitzpatrick to try to jumpstart the offense against the team for which he played four seasons. But Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins will have to try to do it against the surprising Bills, who are off to their best start since 2011.
JACKSONVILLE at CINCINNATI
Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars were held to a season-low 226 yards in a 13-6 loss to New Orleans last week. A bounce-back could be in store against the Bengals, who’ll likely be without injured starting cornerbacks Dre Kirkpatrick and William Jackson III. That doesn’t bode well for Cincinnati, which still hasn’t won under first-year coach Zac Taylor and looks to prevent its first 0-7 start since 2008.
L.A. CHARGERS at TENNESSEE
Both the Chargers and Titans are teams at crossroads early in the season after entering with playoff hopes. They have each dropped their past two games and four of five. That slow start contributed to a quarterback change in Tennessee, where Ryan Tannehill steps in for Marcus Mariota. Tannehill is 3-1 against the Chargers with six TDs and one interception. Philip Rivers and the Chargers’ offense have been looking for consistency while also trying to cut down on mistakes.
Baltimore at Seattle
It certainly should be fun to watch the two quarterbacks in this one, with Russell Wilson off to possibly the best start of his career for Seattle and Lamar Jackson making plays with his arm and legs for Baltimore. Wilson doesn’t have an interception yet and is just the fourth quarterback to have a passer rating of 100 or higher in the first six games of a season. He’s trying to get the Seahawks to 6-1 for only the second time in franchise history.
NEW ORLEANS at CHICAGO
Teddy Bridgewater has done everything he can to help offset the loss of Drew Brees to a torn ligament in his right thumb, going 4-0 in his place as the NFC South-leading Saints’ starting quarterback. And, while the Saints might not light up the scoreboard, they’re getting consistently solid performances from their defense and special teams. The Bears are hoping to have quarterback Mitchell Trubisky back after he missed one game because of an injured left shoulder.
PHILADELPHIA at DALLAS
An early season showdown for first place in the NFC East in a matchup of teams coming off losses. The Cowboys are actually on a three-game losing streak after a 3-0 start. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, whose offense ranks No. 2 overall in the NFL, hope to avoid a similar fate — and they have some optimism. Dallas has won three in a row in the series against Philadelphia.
NEW ENGLAND at N.Y. JETS
Tom Brady and the Patriots have their sights set on the franchise’s third 7-0 start. They’ll have to do it against the AFC East-rival Jets, who earned their first win of the season last week with quarterback Sam Darnold back under center after missing three games with mononucleosis. The Patriots have won seven straight against the Jets, and would clinch a fourth straight series sweep with a prime-time victory.
