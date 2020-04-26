Thumbs up
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Team: Miami Pick: Fifth overall
Notable: The Dolphins nailed the draft by not getting cute. They didn’t need to trade up to land a potential franchise quarterback in Tagovailoa or his blindside protector in USC left tackle Austin Jackson at No. 18 overall. Then, they even managed to move back and add a fourth-round pick before taking Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene at 30th overall. The Dolphins spent big money on their cornerbacks, but Igbinoghene could play the slot. But ultimately, the most important player here is Tagovailoa. Clearly, Miami’s medical team was fine with his injured hip. The Dolphins won the first round of the draft.
Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
Team: L.A. Chargers Pick: 23rd overall
Notable: This was a great first round for the Chargers. They stayed put at sixth overall and still landed their QB of choice in Oregon’s Justin Herbert, who is a big, talented passer with lots of potential. But more impressive may be their bold move to trade up with New England and land Murray, the second-best off-ball linebacker in this draft. GM Tom Telesco knew he needed to get ahead of New Orleans at No. 24 to get Murray, who fills a big need on defense that already has a lot of talent in the back seven. The Chargers have had a great offseason.
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
Team: Tampa Bay Pick: 13th overall
Notable: The Buccaneers were lucky and smart. They benefited when Wirfs, who could have gone as early as fourth overall, fell to No. 13, but they were wise to move up one spot to add a potential starting right tackle for soon-to-be 43-year old quarterback Tom Brady. Tampa Bay has Brady, a great receiving duo in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, and now has filled the missing piece on its offensive line.
C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
Team: Jacksonville Pick: Ninth overall
Notable: The Jaguars had to rebuild their defense, and they nailed it with their two first-round picks. Henderson helps fill the void left by the trades of Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, while 20th pick K’Lavon Chaisson out of LSU is a dynamic edge rusher. That’s two really good players at premium positions on defense. Now they just need to figure out a way to trade the disgruntled Yannick Ngakoue.
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State and Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M
Team: Baltimore
Pick: Nos. 55 (Dobbins) and 71 (Madubuike) overall
Notable: Baltimore won the night Friday, and had an incredible draft through the first three rounds. I liked their first-round choice of LSU linebacker Patrick Queen, a fast playmaker who fills a void on defense, and they did even better on Day 2. Dobbins was a great pick near the end of the second round, as a powerful, agile runner who will add to one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL with quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Mark Ingram. But what put it over the top for me is adding Madubuike, a great value in the third round, to a defensive line that is already a strength. Madubuike joins offseason pickups Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe in making this a defensive front to be feared. They did well to add Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay and Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison later in the third round.
Michael Pittman, WR, USC
Team: Indianapolis Pick: 34th overall
Notable: General manager Chris Ballard continues to load up on offense around newly signed Philip Rivers. Ballard made two key re-signings in left tackle Anthony Costanzo and tight end Jack Doyle, and with a pair of second-round picks Friday he added Pittman and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor. The Colts desperately needed receiving help on the other side of T.Y. Hilton after the Devin Funchess signing last year didn’t work out. Pittman is a big, physical receiver who should be a good fit in the offense. What you have to like about the Taylor selection is the Colts now have a great one-two punch in the backfield with Taylor and Marlon Mack. With Mack in the final year of his contract, it’s possible Taylor could take over as the team’s primary ball-carrier by his second season.
Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
Team: Minnesota Pick: 58th overall
Notable: GM Rick Spielman said he was going to be aggressive, entering the draft with 12 picks. But instead of having to make a bold trade up the board, he was able to stay put and still fill the team’s biggest needs with good players. Cleveland was the best example of this, as he was a first-round talent who fell to Minnesota near the end of the second round. He’s a great athlete who had one of the best combine workouts in recent memory. He has the potential to eventually take over for Riley Reiff as Minnesota’s starting left tackle. That pick came after the Vikings filled their need at wide receiver with LSU’s Justin Jefferson at No. 22 overall on Thursday, and then added cornerback Jeff Gladney at No. 31 to address their biggest weakness on defense. They got more help at corner with third-round pick Cameron Dantzler.
Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
Team: Cincinnati Pick: 33rd overall
Notable: Yes, the Bengals are supposed to come away with a good pick with the first pick of Day 2. But there are so many things to like about how personnel chief Duke Tobin and Coach Zac Taylor are doing things in Cincinnati. First, they spent big in free agency, primarily addressing the defense. Then, after taking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow first overall on Thursday, they further added to the offense with Higgins, who has good length and athleticism and could develop into a reliable red zone target for Burrow.
Thumbs down
Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
Team: San Francisco Pick: 14th
Notable: Kinlaw is a good player, and the Niners deserve credit for adding him and Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. They are talented prospects who fill their most important roster needs. The thing that’s hard to get past is that by trading DeForest Buckner to the Colts for a first-round pick, the 49ers swapped Buckner for Kinlaw and a fourth-round pick (what they received from the Bucs to move back one spot from 13 to 14). Clearly, salary cap considerations came into play, but Buckner is one of the three best interior defensive linemen in the NFL. Kinlaw will have to play really well to match Buckner’s impact.
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
Team: Green Bay Pick: 26th
Notable: The Packers are supposed to be in win-now mode with Aaron Rodgers. That’s why the trade up for Love seems a little strange. Love is a first-round talent, but he’s not going to help Green Bay this year. Rookie quarterbacks are going to have a harder time than usual because of the shortened or canceled offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not only did Green Bay not get Rodgers a pass-catcher he really needs, but drafting his successor might not make Rodgers very happy. Brett Favre wasn’t when the Packers drafted Rodgers.
Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
Team: Seattle Pick: 27th
Notable: GM John Schneider has earned the benefit of the doubt, given his impressive draft record. But taking Brooks defied all odds. It was surprising enough that Seattle didn’t trade back, as it often does, but if the team stayed at No. 27, a pass-rushing defensive end would have filled its biggest need. There simply isn’t a need for an inside linebacker on this team. Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright are in their early 30s, but they are still playing well. Cody Barton, who was drafted last year, is expected to be the starting strongside linebacker. If needed, Bruce Irvin also can play there. Brooks is a tackling machine, and perhaps Schneider will work out a trade for Ngakoue or sign Everson Griffen to fill the void at edge rusher. But as of now, there isn’t a clear path for Brooks to play a big role this year.
Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan
Team: New Orleans Pick: 24th
Notable: Speaking of decision-makers who deserve the benefit of the doubt, Sean Payton knows how to identify quality offensive linemen. And Ruiz was a first-round talent. But the Saints drafted a center, Erik McCoy, just last year. Guard Larry Warford is in the final year of his deal, but New Orleans doesn’t need another offensive line starter this year. For a team that is in win-now mode at the end of Drew Brees’ career, it was a curious pick.
Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
Team: Philadelphia Pick: 53rd overall
Notable: Hurts was worthy of a second-round pick. But to the Eagles? That was a surprise. The move didn’t have me banging my head against the wall in the same way that the Packers’ decision to move up in Round 1 to take quarterback Jordan Love, instead of selecting a wide receiver to boost the offense around Aaron Rodgers in the final years of his career, did. But I question whether it made the team better. After doing a great job of beefing up the defense with the offseason additions of defensive tackle Javon Hargraves and cornerbacks Darius Slay and Nickell Robey-Coleman, the Eagles needed to work on the offense. They did that in the first round with wide receiver Jalen Reagor. But taking a second-round quarterback to sit behind highly paid starter Carson Wentz doesn’t help the offense, unless Wentz again gets hurt. Sure, Coach Doug Pederson can put in some Taysom Hill-type plays and use the athletic Hurts the way the New Orleans Saints use Hill, but it’s probably unrealistic to assume that can be a consistent difference-maker.
Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne
Team: New England Pick: 37th overall
Notable: Every year, it’s hard to figure out what Bill Belichick will do. This year, that has been exacerbated by Tom Brady’s departure in free agency and the lack of clarity at the quarterback position for New England for the first time in two decades. Belichick is arguably the greatest coach in NFL history and has an incredible eye for talent. But it’s hard not to look at the selection of Dugger - a small-school safety who is very talented but might need some extra time to adjust to the pro game - and think that Belichick is thinking more about the future than the present. For an offense that lacks talented pass-catchers, choosing Dugger meant passing on wide receivers like K.J. Hamler who might have been early-impact players. It’s also unclear what his plan is at quarterback, after passing on the chance to draft Love on Thursday and then not taking one with any of the Patriots’ five Day 2 picks Friday. Belichick should always get the benefit of the doubt, but it’s hard to know how things are going to look for the Patriots this season.
Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
Team: Chicago Pick: 33rd overall
Notable: The Bears’ two second-round picks were their only selections in the first three rounds of the draft. Taking Kmet with the first of those was a little confusing. He was considered the top tight end in this draft, but for a team with lots of needs, it seemed like an odd choice given that the Bears also signed Jimmy Graham this offseason (another head-scratching move). I did like their second choice, Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson at 50th overall. But I wish they would have addressed a different position of need at No. 43.
