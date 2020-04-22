MOCK DRAFT
1. CincinnatI (2-14 in 2019)
Joe Burrow, QB, LSU, Sr.: Bengals can’t possibly bungle this pick, right? Last time they took a franchise quarterback with top overall selection, in 2003, it worked out pretty well with Carson Palmer. Top needs: QB, OL, LB, S, TE
2. washington (3-13)
Chase Young, edge, Ohio State, Jr.: Best player in this draft is Young. Redskins will get lots of offers, especially from teams seeking QB. If they aren’t tempted enough, they go with chalk. Top needs: OL, CB, LB, WR, TE
3. detroit (3-12-1)
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama, Jr.: Lions will get even more pressure to deal from this spot with two highly regarded quarterbacks available. Guess what: Matthew Stafford is coming off a major injury, has gotten beaten up through years and has difficult family issues. So whether they trade it or keep it the pick here will be Tua. Top needs: CB, edge, OL, WR, RB
4. N.Y. GIANTS (4-12)
Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson, Jr. So many needs, but it’s hard to see Giants ignoring a stud linebacker with winning credentials to build defense around. Top needs: OL, CB, edge, WR, K
5. MIAMI (5-11)
Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon, Sr.: Dolphins supposedly were tanking for Tua last year, yet won enough games to fall to fifth in the order. That doesn’t mean they will ignore a passer here. Top needs: QB, OL, S, edge, WR
6. L.A. CHARGERS (5-11)
Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State, Jr.: Having missed out on top three QBs, Chargers should attempt to trade down for more picks and still get a passer later on. If not, how about the best defensive back in this draft, even though it’s not a major need? Top needs: QB, OL, RB, LB, WR
7. CAROLINA (5-11)
Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn, Sr.: New coach Matt Rhule has retooled the offense in free agency, now dedicates first of many choices to defense. Top needs: DL, CB, LB, OL, S
8. ARIZONA (5-10-1)
Jedrick Wills, OL, Alabama, Jr.: Just like Panthers, Cardinals must dive deep into defensive picks but not here. They address major hole on offensive line with Wills. Top needs: OL, edge, CB, LB, DL
9. JACKSONVILLE (6-10)
Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina, Sr.: First of two opening-round picks for Jaguars, who can get their desired offensive tackle later on and address D here. Top needs: CB, edge, DL, OL, RB
10. CLEVELAND (6-10)
Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville, Jr.: Browns would love to get a left tackle here and they do with the former Highland Springs High standout. They haven’t been secure there since Joe Thomas, the best player at the position of last decade, hung it up. Top needs: OL, LB, DL, edge, WR
11. N.Y. JETS (7-9)
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa, Jr.: GM Joe Douglas (Lee-Davis) has vowed to get a protector and a playmaker for QB Sam Darnold. Best wideout in this deep draft at that position is available, and coach Adam Gase is drooling. But the quality of blockers in next round is too much lower to pass on Wirfs. Top needs: OL, WR, edge, CB, RB
12. LAS VEGAS (7-9)
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama, Jr.: Raiders also will select at No. 19. Packaging their two picks to move up is not out of question, but going here will net them perhaps the No. 1 wideout in a draft deep in receivers. Top needs: WR, CB, LB, OG, S
13. a-SAN FRANCISCO (13-3)
Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama, Jr.: How nice. Go to Super Bowl, then make deal for this spot to go with later pick. Niners want a dynamic target for Jimmy Garoppolo to go with last year’s breakthrough rookie, Deebo Samuel. Top needs: WR, CB, OL, DL, LB
14. TAMPA BAY (7-9)
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia, Jr.: That soon-to-be 43-year-old quarterback who came in from up north will appreciate this left tackle as a bodyguard. Top needs: OL, DB, DL, RB, QB
15. DENVER (7-9)
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma, Jr.: Broncos had aproductive second half of 2019 andbelieve they can push toward the top of an AFC West dominated by Chiefs. Dynamic playmaker helps. Top needs: WR, CB, OL, LB, DL
16. ATLANTA (7-9)
K’Lavon Chaisson, edge, LSU, Soph.: Pass rush has disappeared, as has most of Atlanta’s defense. Dan Quinn’s job depends on quick turnaround by that unit. Top needs: DB, edge, LB, OG, RB
17. DALLAS (8-8)
C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida, Jr.: Cowboys also are in market for someone to get to opposing QBs, and also could use boost in secondary. Regardless, they go defense here. Top needs: CB, edge, OL, WR, LB
18. b-MIAMI (5-11)
Austin Jackson, OT, USC, Jr.: Dolphins got their passer, and with their second of trio of first-rounders, they can’t pass on protection for Herbert. Top needs: QB, OL, S, edge, WR
19. c-las vegas (8-8)
Patrick Queen, LB, LSU, Jr.: Having grabbed outside threat at receiver, it’s time for Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden to fill a hole at linebacker. Some might see this as reach. We don’t. Top needs: WR, CB, LB, OG, S
20. d-JACKSONVILLE (6-10)
Josh Jones, OT, Houston, Sr.: Time for that offensive tackle mentioned above for Jags. Top needs: CB, edge, DL, OL, RB
21. PHILADELPHIA (9-7)
A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson, Jr.: Eagles showed tons of gumption winning the NFC East last season with a battered roster. They’ve made plenty of offseason changes and have a need for fast guys: cornerbacks and wideouts. Go with D-back here. Top needs: WR, LB, S, OL, RB
22. e-MINNESOTA (10-6)
Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU, Jr.: This pick was acquired for WR Stefon Diggs, and here it goes to his potential replacement. Top needs: CB, WR, edge, OG, S
23. NEW ENGLAND (12-4)
Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma, Jr.: Grab the quarterback of the future here with Tom Brady off to Tampa Bay? Patriots coach believes he could win with Ryan Leaf. Top needs: QB, LB, edge, DL, TE
24. NEW ORLEANS (13-3)
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State, Jr.: Few teams have as talented of a roster as the Saints. So they can look ahead at their most important offensive position. Top needs: CB, LB, WR, OL, QB
25. MINNESOTA (10-6)
Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama, Sr.: With Stefon Diggs replaced, time to address secondary. The Vikings go with another SEC standout in this spot — and he is Stefon Diggs’ younger brother to boot. Top needs: CB, WR, edge, OG, S
26. f-MIAMI (5-11)
Yetur Gross-Matos, edge, Penn State, Jr.: Dolphins’ third first-round selection following QB Herbert and tackle Jackson. Time to grab defensive help. Top needs: QB, OL, S, edge, WR
27. SEATTLE (11-5)
Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson, Jr.: Last decade’s best coach-GM combo was Pete Carroll and John Schneider. Their first pick of this decade is some help for QB Russell Wilson (Collegiate). Top needs: OL, DL, CB, WR
28. BALTIMORE (14-2)
Zach Baun, OLB, Wisconsin, Sr.: Last year’s top team in the regular season has few weaknesses. One worth looking at is linebacker. Top needs: WR, LB, edge, OG, S
29. TENNESSEE (9-7)
Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU, Sr.: After falling one win short of the AFC title, coach Mike Vrabel bolsters his defense. Top needs: Edge, CB, DL, OL, RB
30. GREEN BAY(13-3)
A.J. Epenesa, edge, Iowa, Jr.: Real nice value pick here for the Packers’ defense. Top needs: WR, DL, LB, OL, TE
31. SAN FRANCISCO (13-3)
Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU, Jr.: Another chance to enhance a strong roster. With Ruggs in hand, future replacement for standout LT Joe Staley might make sense but also is a reach. Instead the Niners add to their defensive front. Top needs: WR, CB, OL, DL, LB
32. KANSAS CITY (12-4)
D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia, Jr.: The Super Bowl champs know they need help in the backfield behind Patrick Mahomes. Top needs: CB, LB, RB, edge, OL
a-from Indianapolis; b-from Pittsburgh; c-from Chicago; d-from L.A. Rams; e-from Buffalo; f-from Houston
