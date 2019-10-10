Jaguars’ Ramsey expected to play
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville owner Shad Khan expects cornerback Jalen Ramsey to play this week.
Khan told a financial news site, The Street, he had a ”heart to heart” with the disgruntled defender earlier this week and said Ramsey is scheduled to play against New Orleans.
“Well, I think, you know, he’s going to be playing this week,” Khan said Thursday during a round of interviews on Wall Street. “So hopefully you’ll tune into the Saints game. I think it’s something ... you’ve got to balance what’s good for the team with what the individual maybe wishes might be. And I think we’ll be able to kind of formulate it here.
“I met him a couple of days ago, had a heart to heart, and I think we’ll be able to come to what makes sense for all.”
What that means exactly remains unclear.
Ramsey was slated to practice for a second consecutive day Thursday after missing seven straight because of illness, back tightness and the birth of his second daughter. His back caused him to miss the past two games.
Giants-Patriots: The New York Giants faced New England’s top-ranked defense Thursday night without three of their top playmakers.
Running back Saquon Barkley missed his third straight game because of a sprained right ankle. Tight end and leading receiver Evan Engram also was inactive with a knee injury and receiver Sterling Shepard is in the concussion protocol. Barkley’s backup, Wayne Gallman, also sat out with a concussion.
The Patriots didn’t have running back Rex Burkhead for a second straight game because of a foot injury. Receiver Phillip Dorsett was inactive with a hamstring injury.
Rams: Running back Todd Gurley remained sidelined at practice with a quad injury. If Gurley is unable to play this week vs. San Francisco, Malcolm Brown is expected to start against the 49ers.
