NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints and leading receiver Michael Thomas have agreed to a new five-year, $100 million contract, his agent said Wednesday.
Andrew Kessler, Thomas’ agent, said the contract pays Thomas about $61 million in guaranteed salary and bonuses.
The agreement, first reported by NFL Network, ended Thomas’ training camp holdout that spanned five practices.
The Saints had a scheduled day off on Wednesday and Thomas was expected to join practice on Thursday.
Currently, Thomas’ average annual pay of $20 million represents a new high for NFL receivers, eclipsing the $18 million per year paid to Cleveland’s Odell Beckham Jr.
Last season, Thomas ranked first in the NFL in catches with 125, sixth in yards receiving with 1,405 and tied for 10th with nine touchdowns.
Thomas has established himself as an elite receiver with 321 catches for 3,787 yards and 23 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons.
Kuechly hurt in drill
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was held out of the second half of practice after getting tangled up in a pile during a 9-on-7 play.
Coach Ron Rivera declined to specify the nature of the injury, saying trainers were purposely being “overly cautious” with the six-time Pro Bowler.
Kuechly ended up on the ground, but it was difficult to determine what happened.
He stood alongside head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion with his helmet on afterward and asked to return to practice. Trainers refused to let him.
Kuechly has suffered three concussions during his seven-year NFL career.
Bills’ Morse in concussion protocol
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills starting center Mitch Morse is out indefinitely after being placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Coach Sean McDermott (William & Mary) provided no details on how Morse was hurt while saying the player was diagnosed with the concussion on Tuesday.
Morse was given a veteran day off from practice Sunday. The team then had a day off before returning to practice Tuesday, when Morse watched from the sideline.
Elsewhere
Titans: Tennessee placed wide receiver Cam Batson on injured reserve and agreed to terms with a pair of receivers.
Batson was hurt Monday in practice and walked off with a trainer. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound receiver was named one of the Titans’ top offseason performers, and he had eight catches for 82 yards in 11 games last season.
The Titans also waived receiver Joe Parker and added receivers Tanner McEvoy and Papi White.
Vikings: The Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed former Vikings defensive lineman Al Noga’s claim that his dementia is related to concussions he suffered during his playing years with the NFL team.
In a unanimous decision, the high court threw out Noga’s workers’ compensation award. The court said the Vikings’ treatment of Noga’s headaches with over-the-counter medicines was sufficient and that his claim, filed in 2015, came too late.
Noga played for the Vikings from 1988 to 1992. The court said he tackled with a “headfirst style” beginning in high school and suffered from headaches even then. When Noga played in the NFL, he continued to lead with his head, something the league has since addressed.
