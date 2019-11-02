￼9:30 a.m.
HOUSTON vs. JACKSONVILLE
The Texans are making their first trip to London, but Wembley Stadium has been a home-away-from-Jacksonville for the Jaguars, who are playing there for the seventh consecutive year. Deshaun Watson is the first player in NFL history with at least 15 TD passes and five rushing scores in his team’s first eight games of season. Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew leads rookies with 13 TD passes and a 98.8 quarterback rating.
￼1 p.m.
MINNESOTA at KANSAS CITY
All eyes will be on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — and whether he’s on the sideline or under center. Mahomes is recovering from a dislocated kneecap that kept him out last week. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins is coming off setting a Vikings single-game record for completion percentage (88.5 after going 23 of 26 last week in a win over Washington). He’ll lead a Minnesota squad that hasn’t played at Arrowhead Stadium since 1974.
￼1 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS at PITTSBURGH
This marks the first meeting between the teams since 1997 to not feature Peyton Manning for the Colts or Ben Roethlisberger for the Steelers. Jacoby Brissett has done a solid job replacing the retired Andrew Luck, leading the Colts to three straight victories. Pittsburgh’s Mason Rudolph is coming off a career-high 251 yards passing last week in the Steelers’ victory over Miami.
￼1 p.m.
TENNESSEE at CAROLINA
The Titans have won consecutive games by a combined seven points, and can thank quarterback Ryan Tannehill in large part. He has thrown for 505 yards with five TDs and one interception with a 115.3 passer rating in his two starts since replacing the benched Marcus Mariota. Kyle Allen remains the starting quarterback for the Panthers, but took his first career loss in a 51-13 blowout defeat against San Francisco. He also threw the first three interceptions of his career.
￼1 p.m.
WASHINGTON at BUFFALO
The struggling Redskins are in jeopardy of opening 1-8 for the first time since 1998. The Bills’ defense could be in for a bounceback game after a 31-13 loss to Philadelphia. Buffalo has forced at least one turnover in seven straight games.
￼1 p.m.
CHICAGO at PHILADELPHIA
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has thrown a touchdown pass in 11 consecutive games, tied with Seattle’s Russell Wilson for the NFL’s longest active streak. He’ll face a Bears defense, led by sack-happy Khalil Mack, that held the Chargers’ Philip Rivers to a season-low 201 yards passing while shutting down Los Angeles’ offense, allowing just 36 yards on the ground.
￼1 p.m.
NEW YORK JETS at MIAMI
Jets coach Adam Gase returns to Miami for the first time since being fired by the Dolphins after last season. This one figures to be a doozy, though, with the combined record of the teams 1-13 — the NFL’s worst entering Game 8 since 1969. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold struggled in his past two games, with one touchdown and seven interceptions, and is playing with a sprained left thumb. Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick went 13-14 as the Jets’ starter in 2015 and ‘16.
￼4:05 p.m.
DETROIT at OAKLAND
The Raiders are playing their first game in Oakland since Sept. 15, and maybe being back home will help change their fortunes. Jon Gruden’s group is the sixth team since 1990 to lose back-to-back games while averaging at least 7 yards per play.The Lions are coming off a win over the Giants that snapped a three-game skid. Matthew Stafford is off to a terrific overall start as he’s tied for the league lead with four games with at least three touchdown passes this season.
￼4:05 p.m.
TAMPA BAY at SEATTLE
The Seahawks are looking to start 7-2 or better for the fifth time in franchise history. Russell Wilson leads the NFL with 17 touchdown passes this season, with only one INT. He’ll also tie guard Chris Gray for the franchise record with 121 consecutive starts. Jameis Winston is coming off his fourth game with 300 or more yards passing for Tampa Bay, but he also has 10 turnovers in his last two outings.
￼4:25 p.m.
CLEVELAND at DENVER
Baker Mayfield and the Browns are on a three-game losing streak, and turnovers and penalties are major culprits. Cleveland turned the ball over on three consecutive plays in a loss last week at New England, and Mayfield leads the AFC with 12 interceptions. The Browns also lead the NFL with 70 penalties called on them. Things haven’t been going too well for the Broncos, either. They’re averaging just 15.6 points through eight games. With quarterback Joe Flacco out with a neck injury, Brandon Allen will make his first NFL start in his fourth season.
￼4:25 p.m.
GREEN BAY at L.A. CHARGERS
Matt LaFleur is off to quite a start with the Packers, becoming the 19th NFL head coach and first since Jim Harbaugh in 2011 to win at least seven of his first eight games. Aaron Jones has been a huge factor: He was the only player in the league in October to post 250 or more yards rushing and 250 or more yards receiving. The Chargers are struggling on offense, even with the return of Melvin Gordon, so coach Anthony Lynn made a change by firing coordinator Ken Whisenhunt.
￼8:20 p.m.
NEW ENGLAND at BALTIMORE
The Patriots are looking for their third 9-0 start in franchise history, and second in five years. New England leads the NFL in points allowed per game (7.6) and has scored as many defensive touchdowns as it has allowed: four. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson is the only player in the NFL with at least 1,500 yards passing and 500 yards rushing this season.
￼8:15 p.m. Monday
DALLAS at NEW YORK GIANTS
The NFC East rivals meet for the second time this season, and will do so this time in front of a prime-time “Monday Night Football” audience. The Cowboys have won five straight against the Giants, who have lost four in a row overall and been outscored 38-0 in the first quarter during their skid. Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have the NFL’s No. 1 overall offense and could be in for a big night against New York’s 28th-ranked defense.
