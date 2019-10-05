￼1 p.m.
arizona at cincinnati
There are reasons to watch this game. We just can’t think of any at the moment. OK, maybe tune in to see which of the first-year head coaches might get his initial win: Kliff Kingsbury of the Cardinals or Zac Taylor of the Bengals. Or, if you like seeing QBs get knocked down, the Cardinals have given up a league-high 20 sacks, followed by the Bengals with 19.
￼1 p.m.
buffalo at tennessee
The teams that brought us the Music City Miracle in 2000 — Buffalo folks are still arguing that lateral was a forward pass — meet in what rarely has been a good series for the Bills. They trail it 28-18, though they have won two straight vs. the Titans by 1 point each. The Bills can match the franchise’s longest streak to start a season since 1993 with a third road win. Starting QB Josh Allen spent most of the week in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but cleared it Saturday.
￼1 p.m.
chicago vs. oakland
Oakland’s early-season trek continues with a trip across the Pond in London. The Raiders will find there one Khalil Mack, the edge rusher they traded to Chicago before last season. All Mack has done is lead the most rugged defense in football. "Vindictiveness. I like that word," Mack says of his approach to Sunday's game. "Yeah. Yeah. I mean, that's the whole point man. You can't play this game with too much emotion, man. Ultimately, I try to stay focused on the task at hand and understanding the situation and understanding what they're going to be thinking that I feel.”
￼1 p.m.
Tampa bay at new orleans
The Bucs stunned the Saints in the season opener at the Louisiana Superdome last season. Now, they come off scoring a single-game record 55 points on the road against the defending NFC champion Rams. New Orleans needs that strong pass rush it showed last week in downing Dallas, because Jameis Winston has passed for at least 375 yards and three TDs in two straight outings. In Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, he had dynamic wideouts who each have four TD receptions, tied for first in the NFL.
￼1 p.m.
minnesota at n.y. giants
The Giants were buried by so many pundits after their first two losses. Then Daniel Jones moved in at quarterback for Eli Manning, and now, the G-Men could wind up tied for the NFC East lead with a win here and a Dallas loss. But, as New York coach Pat Shurmur notes, the Vikings present quite a challenge for any quarterback.
￼1 p.m.
baltimore at pittsburgh
The fact that neither team has a winning record doesn’t diminish one bit the intensity of the rivalry between the Ravens and Steelers. If it is not the most historic series in NFL history, it’s as intense as any. Coach John Harbaugh reminded his players this week of that, heading into their visit to Pittsburgh.
￼1 p.m.
new england at washington
Every opponent for the Patriots has been winless going into the matchup this season. So why should the Redskins be different? New England comes off another stellar defensive performance to offset an ineffective offense: Tom Brady’s 45.9 passer rating against Buffalo was the sixth lowest of his career and lowest since finishing with a 34 rating in a 27-20 loss to Indianapolis on Nov. 5, 2006.
￼1 p.m.
n.y. jets at philadelphia
New York has hoped that Sam Darnold will return less than a month after contracting mononucleosis, but coach Adam Gase apparently won’t rush back his franchise quarterback, opting to start Luke Falk again. Philly comes off an impressive victory at Green Bay, the first time the Eagles truly looked like a contender. Their defense is short-handed, though, and they need their receiving group to heal quickly.
￼1 p.m.
jacksonville at carolina
Both of these teams were buried after 2-0 starts and injuries to starting QBs Nick Foles and Cam Newton. Guess what! The winner here, whether the Jaguars with rookie Gardner Minshew, or the Panthers with Kyle Allen, also could find itself looking down at the rest of its division. Carolina has the league’s stingiest pass defense, which might not make a lot of difference if Leonard Fournette goes off again. The Jacksonville back had a career-high 225 yards rushing last week and leads the AFC in that department.
￼1 p.m.
atlanta at houston
The Falcons don’t prosper against the AFC. They have lost six straight and 12 of their past 13 to AFC opponents. If they don’t improve their turnover margin (minus-5), they can’t expect to contend. Houston, meanwhile, is a plus-2 and has forced a turnover in 17 consecutive games, the NFL’s longest active streak. A key here will be whether Atlanta’s leaky and banged-up pass defense can slow down Deshaun Jackson’s connections with DeAndre Hopkins.
￼4:05 p.m.
denver at l.a. chargers
One disappointing team, and one total flop through 25 percent of the season. The Broncos have perfected losing close games, and struggle moving the ball on the ground and stopping the run. Which means L.A., much more proficient through the air, might give lots of work to its deep stable of running backs.
￼8:20 p.m.
indianapolis at kansas city
This is their second meeting of 2019, with the Chiefs’ win over Indianapolis in January their first home playoff victory since Jan. 8, 1994. The Chiefs seek to start 5-0 for a third consecutive season and are odds-on to get it: KC is 11-2 under coach Andy Reid in October. Reid needs one win to reach 200 regular-season victories. He has 211 total, sixth most in NFL history.
￼8:15 p.m., monday
cleveland at san francisco
No team is more of a pleasant surprise than the 49ers. Coming off a bye, they could move ahead of the Rams and Seahawks in the standings by remaining undefeated. But Cleveland has won four of the past five in this series between the NFL's two worst franchises from 2015 to 2018.
The Browns are 11-52-1 in that span; 49ers 17-47. Cleveland’s balanced offense led by running back Nick Chubb and receiver Jarvis Landry was huge in last week’s win at Baltimore.
1. New England faces uncertainty in unlikely place: Patriots coach Bill Belichick hasn’t had to deal with much turnover at kicker. Just three people have had the job since Belichick took over in New England in 2000, including two of the best in NFL history: Adam Vinatieri and Stephen Gostkowski. Now Belichick turns to Mike Nugent for field goals and extra points after Gostkowski, who has had the job since 2006, went on injured reserve with a hip injury. Punter Jake Bailey, who also handled kickoffs at Stanford, is expected to do the same for New England.
2. New stadium the star of NFL’s first game of season in London: Chicago and Oakland are playing the first NFL game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. The new $1.22 billion multipurpose venue features a retractable grass field for the Premier League soccer club with an artificial surface underneath for NFL games. The venue will host two NFL games yearly for the next decade. The Bears-Raiders matchup is the 25th regular-season game the NFL has played in London since 2007 and the first played outside the U.S. in a stadium built for American football as well as for soccer.
3. Cleveland receiver corps finally whole: Jarvis Landry, who was having the best game of his career last week before suffering a concussion, cleared league protocol and returned to practice Friday as the Browns prepared to play at San Francisco on Monday night. The Browns’ receiving corps is at 100 percent for the first time this season, meaning Baker Mayfield will have his full complement of options against the unbeaten 49ers. Rashard Higgins practiced this week after missing three games with a knee injury, and speedster Antonio Callaway is healthy following a four-game league suspension for a substance abuse violation and a high ankle sprain.
A quarter of the season is behind us and we’re starting to see some relevant fantasy football trends. For example, you don’t want to start any skill position players against the New England Patriots. New England has allowed a league-low 46 total fantasy points per game to nonquarterback skill players. Some of that is influenced by the Pats’ soft opening schedule, but still, this is a defense that is holding opposing quarterbacks to a 41.0 passer rating against. An incomplete pass, by comparison, earns a quarterback a 39.6 passer rating.
The San Francisco 49ers (58) and Buffalo Bills (60) are also tough to score against for skill players.
On the flip side, the defenses to target for your skill position starters are the Miami Dolphins (97 fantasy points per game to nonquarterback skill players) and Washington Redskins (85). Miami is on a bye this week, leaving only Washington to focus your efforts on.
Start
Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots: Quarterback Tom Brady and Edelman are having an off year in terms of production, but that should change in Week 5 against the Redskins. Washington’s struggling defense is allowing a passer rating of 117.6 to opposing quarterbacks targeting their wideouts, third-worst in the league this season.
Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jones appeared to be relegated to a backup role behind Peyton Barber, but then Jones started to receive a higher rate of the team’s offensive snaps. That continued Sunday, when he was used on almost twice as many snaps as Barber (36 to 19).
Sit
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons (left): Ryan leads the NFL in passing attempts this year, but his overall efficiency leaves a lot to be desired. To further complicate matters, he and the Falcons will be facing the Houston Texans in Week 5, a team that has the league’s third-best pass-rushing unit, per Pro Football Focus.
A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans: The rookie had a sensational Sunday afternoon last week, catching all three of his targets for 94 yards and two touchdowns, the first two scores of his career. However, that output came against a porous Atlanta secondary, which is allowing opposing quarterbacks to post a passer rating against of 100.8 this season. In Week 5, Brown and the Titans will face the Buffalo Bills, a secondary that is allowing a meager 64.3 passer rating against, second only to the Patriots’ 41.0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.