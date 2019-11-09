1 p.m.
DETROIT AT CHICAGO
The battle for last place in the NFC North features two teams that combined for one win in October. The Lions have lost four of five after a 2-0-1 start. Their only win in that span came against the Giants two weeks ago. The Bears have lost four in a row after a 3-1 start. Detroit’s Matthew Stafford is second in the league in touchdown passes (19) and fifth in passer rating (106.0). On the opposite side, Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears have the third-worst passing offense.
1 p.m.
BALTIMORE AT CINCINNATI
Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley makes his first NFL start, replacing Andy Dalton. Finley won’t have seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green back from ankle surgery. Green has missed the first eight games. The rookie will face the first-place Ravens behind a poor offensive line facing a blitzing defense. Lamar Jackson had 153 yards rushing in Baltimore’s 23-17 win over the Bengals last month.
1 p.m.
BUFFALO AT CLEVELAND
The Bills are off to their best start in 26 years, feasting off losing teams. Their wins have come against clubs that are 9-43 combined while both losses were to teams currently with winning records. They’ll face the Browns, who’ve proved to be overhyped entering the season. Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and Co. were a fashionable pick to win the AFC North, but these are the same, old Browns.
1 p.m.
KANSAS CITY AT TENNESSEE
Patrick Mahomes will return under center after dislocating his kneecap Oct. 17. The Chiefs are 2-1 with Matt Moore, including the game he finished when Mahomes got hurt. Kansas City needs to stay close to the Patriots (8-1) going into their Week 14 matchup to have a chance at home-field advantage. The Titans are 2-1 since Ryan Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota, but they were sloppy in a loss to Carolina last week.
1 p.m.
ATLANTA AT NEW ORLEANS
Both teams are coming off a bye heading in opposite directions. Drew Brees returned after missing five games and picked up where he left off, throwing for 373 yards and three TDs against Arizona. Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan is expected to return from an ankle injury that sidelined him one game. Coach Dan Quinn’s defense has struggled since he took over coordinator duties, but he made a coaching switch during the week off, shifting receivers coach Raheem Morris to the secondary.
1 p.m.
N.Y. GIANTS AT N.Y. JETS
North Jersey bragging rights are on the line when the Giants switch locker rooms at their home stadium to be the “road” team against the Jets. Things are only slightly better for the Giants, who briefly enjoyed success after rookie Daniel Jones replaced Eli Manning. But they’ve lost five in a row. The Jets are a mess under first-year coach Adam Gase, who is already on the hot seat. Sam Darnold has taken a step backward from his rookie season and two-time All-Pro Le’Veon Bell hasn’t run for more than 70 yards in his first eight games with his new team.
1 p.m.
ARIZONA AT TAMPA BAY
Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray has helped the Cardinals look promising, though it hasn’t translated into many wins. Murray hasn’t thrown an interception in five games and has been a dual threat passing and running. The Buccaneers have had trouble finishing games. They took leads into the fourth quarter of three of their six losses, including a 40-34 overtime loss at Seattle last Sunday.
4:05 p.m.
MIAMI AT INDIANAPOLIS
Brian Hoyer will make his first start of the season filling in for Jacoby Brissett as the Colts host the Dolphins, who are no longer winless. Hoyer stepped in after Brissett injured his knee and tossed three TD passes, but Adam Vinatieri missed a 43-yard field goal try with 1:14 left in a 26-24 loss at Pittsburgh. Another veteran, Ryan Fitzpatrick, led the Dolphins to their first win, throwing three TD passes in a victory over the Jets.
4:25 p.m.
CAROLINA AT GREEN BAY
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are coming off their worst game this season, a 26-11 loss at the Chargers. Rodgers questioned the team’s preparation on a trip to California. It should be focused back at home and with a bye week upcoming. The Panthers are Kyle Allen’s team now that Cam Newton is officially out for the season. Allen is 5-1 as the starter. He’ll rely on Christian McCaffrey, who is second in the league in rushing, and the Packers allow 127.7 yards rushing per game.
4:25 p.m.
L.A. RAMS AT PITTSBURGH
Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and the rest of the Rams’ offense have a tough task against Pittsburgh’s defense. The Steelers are second in the league with 22 takeaways and third in sacks with 29. The Rams won’t have receiver Brandin Cooks, who is out with a concussion. Gurley hasn’t rushed for more than 65 yards since Week 1, but Los Angeles has relied on its passing attack, ranked fifth in the league. Mason Rudolph makes his sixth start in Ben Roethlisberger’s absence.
8:20 p.m.
MINNESOTA AT DALLAS
This will be a matchup of strengths as Dallas has the league’s top-ranked offense led by Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper while the Vikings have the No. 7 defense. On the flip side, Minnesota’s eighth-ranked offense takes on Dallas’ sixth-ranked defense. The Vikings look to bounce back after their four-game winning streak was snapped in Kansas City. Kirk Cousins has 14 TD passes and only one pick in the past seven games, and Dalvin Cook leads the NFL in rushing with 894 yards.
8:15 p.m. Monday
SEATTLE AT SAN FRANCISCO
The last time the 49ers had a winning record for a home game in November, Colin Kaepernick was their quarterback and Russell Wilson and Richard Sherman ate turkey legs at midfield to celebrate a victory for Seattle. Sherman is on their side now, playing a huge role for the NFL’s top-ranked defense. San Francisco has allowed the fewest yards per game (241) and second-fewest points (12.1). The X-factor for the Seahawks is Wilson, who has 22 TD passes, only one pick and leads the league with a passer rating of 118.2.
