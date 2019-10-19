Running back Christian McCaffrey — the NFL MVP front-runner — is on a bye. Another first-round fantasy draft pick, Alvin Kamara, has a “high ankle-type issue,” creating turmoil at the position for fantasy owners this week. Mainstays James Conner and Nick Chubb are also off, perhaps necessitating a deeper examination of your team’s backup players.
And if you are still rostering Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, it may be time to cut bait. After this week’s bye, he and the Browns will face the New England Patriots (allowing a league-low 42.6 passer rating in 2019), Denver Broncos (77.9 passer rating against, sixth best in the NFL), Buffalo Bills (66.9 passer rating against, third best) and Pittsburgh Steelers (fourth-highest adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders), effectively relegating Mayfield to the fantasy bench for the next five weeks.
START
Gardner Minshew (RIGHT), QB, Jacksonville Jaguars: Minshew and his mustache will face a Cincinnati Bengals defense that is allowing a 105.0 passer rating against, the sixth highest this season and well above the league average (91.2). Minshew’s passer rating in a clean pocket, 105.6, is better than half the starting quarterbacks this year, per Pro Football Focus.
DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks: Metcalf and QB Russell Wilson, considered by some to be the best franchise quarterback in the NFL, have been successful on 16 of 30 targets for 336 yards and two touchdowns this season, giving Metcalf the second-most targets on the Seahawks behind Tyler Lockett (41). Wilson’s third-most targeted receiver, tight end Will Dissly, is out for the season, perhaps increasing Metcalf’s workload.
SIT
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys: Yes, really. At the very least, set your expectations low. Elliott has been just the 20th-best running back of 2019, per Pro Football Focus, and has notched a career-low in yards per carry after contact (2.8). The Philadelphia defense stops rushers at or behind the line of scrimmage a league-high 31% of the time. Elliott has scored in each of Dallas’ three straight losses, and continues to be heavily targeted out of the backfield, but don’t count on him to carry your fantasy team this week.
Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington Redskins: The 34-year-old got a season-high 23 carries on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins but don’t expect that to continue against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Not only is San Francisco’s defense playing at a high level, the 49ers figure to dominate this game as 10-point favorites on the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.