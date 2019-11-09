This week will test the depth on your fantasy football roster. Six teams are on bye in Week 10 — the Broncos, Texans, Jaguars, Patriots, Eagles and Redskins — removing quite a bit of star power from the field, plus members of the Redskins. Quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Deshaun Watson and Tom Brady; running back Leonard Fournette; wideouts Courtland Sutton and D.J. Chark; plus tight ends Darren Fells and Zach Ertz, among others, all will have the week off. There are other star players who face difficult matchups this week, potentially further stretching the limits of your bench.
With luck, you have a few backups at each position to choose from. To help sift through the options, here are moves you should make:
Start
Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay: Winston completed 29 of 44 passes for 335 yards with two TDs and no interceptions in Sunday’s OT loss to Seattle. It was the fourth time in the past six games Winston has posted 300 or more passing yards and multiple TDs. Expect that level of performance to continue against the Cardinals, who allow a league-high 118.4 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks. Seattle, by comparison, is allowing an 89.6 opponent passer rating; the league average is 92.7.
Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona: Fresh off his best performance of the season against one of the best pass defenses in the league — the rookie completed 17 of 24 passes for 241 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions against San Francisco — Murray and the Cardinals will face a much more fantasy-friendly defense in Tampa Bay.The Buccaneers allow the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (22.8 per game) this season. San Francisco, by comparison, is allowing just 8.2 fantasy points per game to passers in 2019.
Sit
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland: Beckham, once a fantasy football force of nature, is now just another guy on your roster. In 2014, he averaged 24.5 fantasy points per game in point-per-reception leagues; this season, he’s averaging just 12.8 per contest. This week’s opponent, Buffalo, allows just 14.6 fantasy points per game to wide receivers this season, making it unlikely Beckham will get back on track.
Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams: The Rams’ offensive line has allowed Goff to be pressured on 39 percent of drop-backs this season, the fifth-highest rate in the league, which is a bad sign for his upcoming matchup against Pittsburgh. The Steelers have the top-rated pass rush of 2019, per the game charters at Pro Football Focus, and Goff’s passer rating drops from 100.8 in a clean pocket to 62.4 when facing pass pressure. He had a similar drop in 2018 as well, going from 112.7 to 54.6 in similar circumstances.
