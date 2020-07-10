NHL, players approve plan to resume season, extend CBA

FILE - In this April 1, 2019, file photo, New Jersey Devils, left, and New York Rangers warm up for an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press on Sunday, July 5, 2020, that the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season. Daly said the sides are still negotiating a collective bargaining agreement extension. A CBA extension is still crucial to the process. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)