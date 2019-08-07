Niagara Falls is one of the most famous waterfalls in the world and draws more than 12 million visitors a year. It is located on the international border between the United States and Canada. Niagara Falls is made up of three separate waterfalls — American Falls, Bridal Veil Falls and Horseshoe Falls. Though not the tallest in the world, Niagara Falls has one of the world’s highest flow rates. The falls are also a major source of hydroelectric power. They produce about one-fourth of the electricity for New York State and Ontario. They also provide water for drinking, recreation and industrial cooling.
Geography
Niagara Falls lies in northeastern North America. It originates from the Niagara River, a 36-mile channel that separates New York from Ontario, Canada. The river receives water from four of the Great Lakes — Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron and Lake Erie before it empties into Lake Ontario.
The three waterfalls of Niagara Falls
American Falls
American Falls is located entirely on the American side of the border. It is the second-largest waterfall that makes up Niagara Falls. Rocks that have split from the cliff lie at the bottom.
Height: 70-110 feet (due to rocks at the base), 188 feet if measured from the top of the falls to the river
Crest width: 850 feet
Bridal Veil Falls
Bridal Veil Falls, named for its appearance, is located just to the right of American Falls. It is a smaller waterfall that was separated from American Falls by natural forces. The small piece of land that separates the two waterfalls is called Luna Island.
Height: Same as American Falls
Crest width: 45 feet
Horseshoe Falls
Horseshoe Falls is the largest of the three waterfalls that make up Niagara Falls. It is also referred to as the Canadian Falls. Approximately 90% of this waterfall lies in Canada, while 10% is in the U.S. It is separated from the other two waterfalls by Goat Island.
Height: 188 feet
Crest width: 2,200 feet
The water of Niagara Falls is naturally a blue-green color because of how organisms like algae work with sunlight. Minerals such as dissolved salts and finely ground rock are also factors in the water’s tint.
Flow rate
Niagara Falls has one of the world’s highest flow rates. About 700,000 gallons of water travel down the falls every second. That’s about 70 Olympic-size swimming pools of water every minute. The rapids above the falls reach a speed of 25 mph. Speeds up to 68 mph have been recorded over the falls themselves. The amount of water is controlled by the Canadian and American governments to slow erosion. Some of the water is also diverted to provide power for both countries.
When it stopped
Despite myths, Niagara Falls does not freeze in the winter. However, in 1848, the falls stopped flowing for several hours. Ice fields from Lake Erie jammed at the source of the river. This is the only known time the water flow has completely stopped.
Stunts
The grandeur of Niagara Falls has prompted many daredevils to “conquer” it with various stunts over the years.
Tightrope walks: Charles Blondin was the first person to walk across the Niagara Falls gorge in 1859. He performed a series of tightrope walks including one where he was blindfolded and one where he carried his manager on his back. He survived them all.
Barrels: Annie Edson Taylor was the first person to go over the waterfall in a barrel in 1901. The 63-year-old teacher survived with minor injuries.
Steven Trotter and Lori Martin became the first man and women to go over the falls together in one barrel in 1995. They survived with minor injuries.
Rubber ball: In 1928, Jean Lussier survived going over the falls inside a 6-foot rubber ball that was lined with oxygen-filled rubber tubes.
Raft: In 1951, Red Hill Jr. attempted to go over the falls in a raft constructed of 13 inner tubes tied together with rope and enclosed in a fish net. His body was recovered the next day.
Kayak: Jessie Sharp’s body was never found after he went over the falls in a white water kayak without a helmet or life vest in 1990.
Jet ski: In 1995, Robert Overacker died after going over the falls on a jet ski.
In 1951, the Ontario government made any stunting within the park boundaries illegal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.