In this Monday, June 17, 2019, photo, a cashier displays a packet of tobacco-flavored Juul pods at a store in San Francisco. San Francisco supervisors are considering whether to move the city toward becoming the first in the United States to ban all sales of electronic cigarettes in an effort to crack down on youth vaping. The plan would ban the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes, as well as prohibit e-cigarette manufacturing on city property. Business owners say it would hurt their businesses. (AP Photo/Samantha Maldonado)