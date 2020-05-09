Since 1971, OAR has been the leading Reentry Service provider in the Richmond area. Each year we serve over 4,000 individuals: those that are currently incarcerated and near release as well as those that have recently been released from incarceration and are living in the community. OAR’s mission is to provide evidence-based and person-centered approaches to empower those impacted by incarceration to find individual success. We invite you to join us on this journey of helping folks to find their way and achieve success. For more information, please visit our website.
Sara Dimick
Executive Director
804-643-2746
Email: info@oarric.org
