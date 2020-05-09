Since 1971, OAR has been the leading Reentry Service provider in the Richmond area. Each year we serve over 4,000 individuals: those that are currently incarcerated and near release as well as those that have recently been released from incarceration and are living in the community. OAR’s mission is to provide evidence-based and person-centered approaches to empower those impacted by incarceration to find individual success. We invite you to join us on this journey of helping folks to find their way and achieve success. For more information, please visit our website.

Sara Dimick

Executive Director

804-643-2746

Email: info@oarric.org

www.oarric.org

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email