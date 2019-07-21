ABERNATHY, Charles Thomas "C.T.", 72, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his girls on July 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude Abernathy; and his sister, Betty Clegg. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Marcia Dodson Abernathy; their daughters, Melanie Knowles (Chad), Robyn Kim (Ho) and Ashley Aviles (Rene); grandchildren, Addisen and Walker Kim, Autumn, Owen and Ivan Aviles; sister, Carolyn Gentry (Frank James); and a host of cherished family members and friends. As a Vietnam veteran, he was honored with a Bronze Star and other medals for his service. He was an active member of Beulah United Methodist Church and a faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ. He was a proud alumnus of the University of Richmond and loved to attend football games. C.T. fought Multiple Myeloma for nine-and-a-half-years with grace, courage and a persistent good humor and smile. The family will receive friends 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Beulah United Methodist Church, 6930 Hopkins Rd. Interment to follow at 2 p.m. in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to International Myeloma Foundation and sent to Barbara Marx (Greater Richmond Area Support Group Leader), 222 Roseneath Rd., Richmond, Va. 23221.View online memorial