ABERNATHY, Estelle Lucy, age 98, of Dolphin, Va., died July 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, A. Heartwell Abernathy; four sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Linda D. Abernathy, M.D. of Big Water, Utah; and numerous nieces and nephews. Estelle chose to donate her body to the State Anatomical Program. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, at Liberty Church, Lawrenceville. The family will receive friends after the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Church c/o Jean Browder, 3827 Planters Rd., Lawrenceville, Va. 23868.