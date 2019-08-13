ABERNATHY, GLEN "GUNK"

ABERNATHY, Glen Nichols "Gunk," 72, of South Boston, Va., passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, G.W. and Sarah Nichols Abernathy; and sister, Virginia Kate Abernathy. He is survived by his brother, Walden Abernathy (Jackie); almost sister, Fairsie Snoddy; niece, Carey Barnett (James); nephews, Charles (Amy) and Gregory Abernathy; great-niece, Sarah Abernathy; great-nephews, Jamie Barnett, Chandler Barnett and Will Abernathy; cousins, including Bonita Eckert (Frank), C.T. Reaves and Ellen Pool; and loyal friends, Pam Dawson and Vicky Tyler. Glen, a pharmacist since 1971, was the owner of Faulkner and Lawson Drug Company for 20 years and served as Mayor of South Boston from 1996 to 2004. In retirement, he took an interest in genealogy of his family and traced his roots back 12 generations. He loved talking with family about the "old days" and enjoyed traveling to New York and Atlanta. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at First Baptist Church, 815 N. Main St., South Boston, Va. Family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment in Oak Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to The South Boston Fire Department, 403 Broad St., The South Boston-Halifax County Museum of Fine Arts & History, P.O. Box 383, both South Boston, Va. 24592 or your favorite charity.View online memorial