ABERNATHY, Hugh Benjamin, 91, passed away early Friday morning August 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Virginia; daughters, Dawn and Stacey; and sons, Michael (Mary) and Steven (Judith). He had 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His brother, William and his son, Mark preceded him in death. Hugh, originally from Blackstone, Virginia, moved to Richmond at an early age, where he lived most of his life. Hugh was a lifelong entrepreneur who made several successful investments in real estate and effectively managed a prominent automobile dealership for a number of years. He was a self-taught engineer who could build and fix practically anything. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and on his boat at the river in his free time. Earlier in life, he was a licensed and avid pilot who loved to fly his airplane. Hugh was a respected businessman, a good father and a loving husband. His family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 5, with a funeral ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. In honor of Hugh's mother's longstanding association, please consider memorial contributions to benefit The Virginia Home for Boys and Girls, 8716 West Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23294.View online memorial