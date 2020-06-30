ABRAHAM, Joseph "Abe," 81, of Richmond, went home to be with the Lord on June 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice L. Abraham; and grandson, Greg D. Nichols Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Anne Dickens; two grandchildren, Ashley Nichols Shifflett and Stephanie Burrow Gatlin; six great-grandchildren and numerous cousins. Abe was retired from Philip Morris. His family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Phipps Memorial Cemetery, Clintwood, Va.View online memorial
