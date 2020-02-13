ABRAMS, DEACON LOUIS SR.

ABRAMS, Deacon Louis Edward Sr., 83, of New Kent, departed this life Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Abrams; and son, Louis Edward Abrams Jr. He leaves cherished memories to loving mother, Annie Bell Ellis and his children, Jacquelyn Ball, Annise Abrams, Carol Taylor, Diane Moore, Juanita McWhite, Veronica Abrams and Barbara Blunt; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Virginia Johnson, Delores Payne, Barbara Abrams-Wallace; brother, Russell O. Abrams; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Celebration of Life service 12 noon Saturday, February 15, 2020, at New Elam Baptist Church, 8101 Cumberland Rd., New Kent, Va. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LOUIS ABRAMS, SR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.